The emergency room at the Grand Junction VA Medical Center will be undergoing a makeover.
The renovation project is currently in the design phase and will add 2,000 square feet to the area, three more patient rooms, a triage room and allow for the nurse’s station to have direct oversight of patients.
“We’re redesigning the emergency room space to improve our efficiency and care,” said Richard Salgueiro, executive director of the VA Western Colorado Health Care System. “This hospital was built in 1949 and this is part of a modernizing process.”
The renovation received approval through the U.S. Department of Veteran Affairs Strategic Capital Improvement Plan. It is expected to take about 13-16 months and will be finished around Veterans Day 2021. The makeover will allow quicker access to areas such as radiology and the operating room, Salgueiro said, and the layout will allow for the nurses to have easier access to the patient rooms.
“They’ll be able to hear and see how the patients are doing in their rooms,” said Chief of Medicine Jeff Wuerker. “Our nurses are the tip of the spear, they work hard every day and this will make it a little easier for them.”
Within each of those eight patient rooms will be state-of-the-art medical equipment and negative pressure rooms for patients with infectious diseases, such as COVID-19, Wuerker said. The project is without a price tag because it is early in the design phase but the staff is already teeming with anticipation. “I think this is really going to add another dimension to our care,” Wuerker said. “We already do great work and this will improve that.”