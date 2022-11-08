The Grand Junction Veterans Affairs Medical Center returned to round-the-clock emergency room service this week, the hospital announced Sunday.
The VA Hospital had been limiting emergency room hours to 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. weekdays and 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. weekends because of a staffing shortage.
The hospital was left in a bind when two medical technologists in the emergency room who were relied upon for weekend and night shifts stepped down. After that, the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs decided the hospital would need to limit its emergency room hours because it lacked the appropriate staffing numbers to run the emergency room's laboratory safely 24/7.
VA Western Colorado Health Care executive director Richard Salgueiro told the Daily Sentinel in April he was shooting for a mid-May return to normal hours.
“We’re going to do some things differently to make sure that we don’t cross this bridge again,” Salgueiro said at the time. “The losses of med techs is about supply and demand. Now, you have someone that’s making X and now they’re in the local area. That rate of market pay has actually gone way up. We’ve increased our salaries: we added 69%, plus I added a 10% retention incentive.
“I’ve thrown everything I can at making sure that our staff are competitive with or even higher than the market rates right now. We have to make sure that we put in place the remuneration that’s going to retain, attract and recruit.”
Those reduced hours were in effect from March 4 through Sunday. Veterans needing emergency treatment from other area hospitals during that time could call a number afterward to get the authorization to not get billed.