Veterans Affairs officials are reaching out in order to make sure Western Slope veterans are in good mental health amid the coronavirus pandemic.
According to VA Western Colorado Health Care System Suicide Prevention Coordinator Rainy Reaman, 20 veteran and service members die of suicide everyday in the United States, and of those 14 never access the VA for care.
“When this started, our biggest concern was that veterans would fall through the cracks,” Reaman said. “People were afraid to access health care and go to hospitals and we were scouring our lists for no shows and cancellations.”
Reaman and other VA health care officials continue to reach out to veterans and their families to make sure they are paying attention to the pandemic’s mental health impact. They have also been reaching out to any veteran that wasn’t staying connected with the hospital and tried to explain the alternative care options that are available during this time.
“You don’t have to come in to do a face-to-face,” Reaman said.
According to VA Western Colorado Health Care System Chief of Mental Health Dr. Carla Nappi, they have converted over 3,000 mental health-related and therapy appointments to video or phone, where medical professionals can prescribe medications and conduct group and individual psychotherapy, including group psychotherapy for substance abuse.
“There’s been an increase of mental health appointments of 10% relative to this time last year,” she said.
Efforts are also being made to ensure the veterans, old and young, understand and can access the online services available to them.
“Providers call every single veteran they are scheduled with to ensure the veterans knows how to access the online services,” Nappi added. “We’re also calling every single veteran every week who have been identified as a suicide risk either clinically or statistically.”
She said that can come out to around 30 veterans total every week.
The big concerns during this time include social isolation and disconnection, unemployment and the financial impact of the crisis, increases in alcohol and substance use and other factors.
“We are social beings and want social connections, that’s critical to our mental health. By maintaining groups we are keeping that connection and sharing experiences together,” Reaman concluded.
FOOD DRIVE
Western Slope VFW Post 3981 and VFW Auxiliary 3981 will be hosting a food drive on Saturday, May 16 in support of veterans.
The food drive will be hosted at Western Region One Source located at 482 28 Road in Grand Junction. The food drive will be conducted as a drive-thru drop-off in response to the state’s social distancing guidelines.
The food drive will also accept individually wrapped hygiene items and cash donations.