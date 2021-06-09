Only 553 Mesa County residents got their first COVID-19 vaccine last week despite a rise in COVID-19 cases, a crunch in hospital capacity and a handful of cash incentives to get vaccinated.
Mesa County Public Health’s weekly update on vaccine distribution noted that, for the week ending June 5, 1,275 shots were administered, with 553 of them being for first doses. Last week was the first under the county’s new incentive program to encourage vaccinations. In addition to a grand prize equal to $1 for every fully vaccinated resident ($51,411 as of Tuesday), the county is awarding two $500 prizes for vaccines administered each week.
Still, last week marked the fewest number of vaccines administered since the first week recorded by the county in January.
The county has now partially vaccinated 51,567 residents, about 38% of the eligible population, according to county figures.
Meanwhile, Mesa County positive COVID-19 numbers remain high, as do hospitalizations.
Tuesday the health department reported an additional 40 new cases, with a two-week case count of 748. Forty-three are currently hospitalized with COVID-19, 39 of whom are Mesa County residents.
The death toll is up to 235 and the Mesa County hospital capacity data notes that 95% of hospital beds are in use, including 75% of intensive care unit beds.
VACCINATION INFO
The COVID-19 vaccine is available at no cost, and identification or insurance is not required. Eligibility recently expanded to include individuals as young as 12 years of age.
Appointments can be scheduled online at health.mesacounty.us/covid19/vaccine/ or by calling 970-248-6900.
Spanish speakers can call the Public Health Spanish-language line at 970-255-3700.
