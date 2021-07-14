Four-hundred and twenty Mesa County residents got their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine last week, a weekly low for vaccine distribution.
According to Mesa County Public Health’s weekly vaccine update, 56,264 residents are fully vaccinated, representing about 46% of the eligible population.
At the same time, 21 new cases were reported Tuesday as a part of 547 reported over the past two weeks. There were 36 people hospitalized Tuesday including 32 county residents and 259 people have now died in Mesa County after testing positive for COVID-19.