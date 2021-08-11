COVID-19 vaccine boosters are not yet recommended and are not being offered in Mesa County, according to Mesa County Public Health.
Some countries have begun offering third doses of the COVID-19 vaccines to immuno-compromised people. However, the federal government has not recommended booster doses for Americans at this time.
“We are still learning how long COVID-19 vaccines can protect people,” a release from Mesa County Public Health stated. “Research is ongoing at the federal level. In-depth studies from the National Institutes of Health (NIH), Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to evaluate the necessity of boosters, primarily for immuno-compromised individuals.”
According to a press release from Mesa County Public Health, the CDC and FDA said they were prepared to authorize booster doses if the science is clear that they are needed. At this time, no federal authorization for a third shot or booster has been authorized.
The three vaccines whose use has been approved by the federal government are effective in preventing severe illness and hospitalization due to COVID-19, according to the release. That protection includes the delta variant and all circulating variants. Full protection is achieved two weeks after receiving the second vaccine dose, or two weeks after the single dose vaccine.
“It is important to distinguish between the second dose in a two dose series and a booster,” the release stated. “While a booster is not recommended at this time, completing your vaccination series and getting both shots of the Moderna or Pfizer vaccine is critical to ensure full protection from COVID-19.”
If you are unvaccinated or haven’t yet completed the full vaccination series you are not fully vaccinated and should keep taking all precautions.
The Mesa County’s Community Vaccination Site, located at 510 29 ½ Road, accepts walk-ins. The Power the Comeback vaccine bus makes routine stops at densely populated locations across the Western Slope, and Mesa County Public Health offers a mobile clinic, as well as scheduling for a COVID-19 vaccine clinic at workplaces or events.
Visit health.mesacounty.us for information.