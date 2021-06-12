The mobile vaccine bus will be back in Mesa County next week with stops on Tuesday and Wednesday.
The bus will be at the Central Branch of Mesa County Libraries in the west parking lot, 443 N. 6th St. That clinic will run from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Tuesday.
Wednesday the bus will be at Crossroad Boulevard and Horizon Drive from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Appointments are encouraged, but not required and can be made online at mobilevax.us/western-slope. All vaccines are free and no identification or insurance is required.
Vaccinations are also available free at the Mesa County community vaccination site, 510 29 1/2 Rd.
The site is open Wednesday through Friday from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.