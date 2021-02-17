Nearly as many people in Mesa County have now received the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, 12,878, as have tested positive for the virus, 12,939.
The county reportedly administered nearly 4,000 vaccines last week, a significant bump from the 2,894 shots administered the week before, according to the latest numbers from the Mesa County Public Health Department.
The mass vaccination site at the Grand Junction Convention Center grew to more than 800 appointments a day last week, up from nearly 500 appointments a day. The Health Department expects to reach 1,000 a day this week. This includes both first and second doses.
Mesa County Public Health Executive Director Jeff Kuhr said with vaccine shipments coming in more consistently, the county has been able to gain ground on its waitlist and is on tack to reach its goal of vaccinating individuals age 70 and older by the end of February.
“A short time ago, I was concerned that wasn’t going to happen,” he said in a press release.
Anyone who filled out an interest form on its website on or before Jan. 29 should have been contacted for scheduling by now, according to Mesa County Public Health. Earlier this month it was reported that more than 18,000 people filled out interest forms on the county’s website, 78% of whom were 70 or older.
As of Tuesday, 5,338 people in Mesa County have received their second doses.
The county health department said that most people experience mild reactions after being vaccinated, particularly after the second dose.
“These reactions commonly include pain at the injection site, fatigue, headache and chills,” MCPH spokesperson Stefany Busch said.
The health department is following recommended guidelines after vaccines are administered, which includes observing all recipients for at least 15 minutes after the shot. People who have a history of anaphylaxis are observed for 30 minutes following vaccination.
No serious adverse reactions have been seen, and an on-site paramedic is present at the Convention Center. Bonnie Phillips, 70, received the vaccine last week and almost immediately started to notice a strange reaction in her lymph nodes under her arms. It wasn’t until she did some research online that she learned she wasn’t the only experiencing these symptoms.
According to WebMD, one side effect recently found in those that have received the vaccine causes lymph nodes to swell, particularly those in the armpit on the side where the shot was received.
This side effect has caused some women, like Phillips, a breast cancer survivor herself, to mistake the lymph nodes for breast lumps and prompted the Society of Breast Imaging to recommend women postpone any mammography scheduled within four weeks after their final COVID-19 vaccine shot.
“It was pretty scary,” Phillips admitted.
Dr. Brett Parkinson, medical director of Intermountain Medical Center Breast Care Center in Murray, Utah, said it is unusual to see enlarged lymph nodes but they can cause undue fear.
“We only see it about 0.2% to 0.4% of the time,” he said in a press release. “When we see it, it does raise a red flag, because when that kind of lymph node swelling is present, about 50% of the time, it can represent either a metastatic breast cancer that has gone from the breast to the lymph node under the arm, or leukemia or lymphoma.”
Phillips had no regrets about getting the vaccine even with the swollen lymph nodes but wished that she had known about the side effect in the first place.“If I had known I wouldn’t have been so scared,” she said.
The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment said on Tuesday that winter storms were affecting a distribution hub in Tennessee, delaying vaccine shipments to several states.
The delay was said to impact the allocation of 133,000 vaccines to Colorado that was expected to arrive on Tuesday through Thursday.
The CDPHE said it is working with health care providers and local public health agencies across the state to make sure appointments and clinics do not need to be canceled. Colorado reportedly requested and received doses on Friday that were originally scheduled for this week in anticipation of the holiday weekend.
“This decision helps us have enough on hand to work with providers to move doses around to prevent cancellations,” a press release from the CDPHE said. “The state expects more information about when we will receive the vaccine as the weather clears and shipping operations resume.”