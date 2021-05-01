The number of people getting the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine is down, and cases of COVID-19 are up across Mesa County.
Mesa County Public Health Executive Director Jeff Kuhr said he was concerned with the decline in demand for the vaccine. Last week saw the fewest number of people get their first doses of the vaccine since the first week it became available at 847. Right now, nearly everyone who has gotten a first dose has already received their second dose — just under 44,000 people.
“To me, it’s too soon to give up on this because once those second doses have caught up to the first doses we will be about 37% of the eligible population who will have received first doses,” Kuhr said. “I wish we were higher than that.”
At the same time that demand for the vaccine has declined and the county has reopened, cases of COVID-19 have gone up. On Thursday the county reported 55 new cases of COVID-19 and the total positivity rate from the testing crept above 4% for the first time in months. In the past two weeks, according to the Mesa County Public Health website, there have been 386 new cases.
“A couple days ago the governor made note of something in his press conference that the counties with the higher vaccination rates have the lower positive COVID rates,” Kuhr said. “We’re certainly seeing that in Mesa County.”
Although cases are going up, Kuhr said he did not want to see new restrictions placed on businesses in the county. He noted that most of the transmission they have been able to track has come from gatherings among families and friends.
“We’ve always said that the businesses are not the source (of spreading COVID-19),” Kuhr said. “Of the cases where we know the source of infection, we’re approaching 50% from family members. So it’s going to be gatherings of friends and family members that are going to be our highest risk situations.”
Despite the County’s Free to Choose order, Kuhr said people should still practice social distancing and wear masks when they cannot be socially distant to prevent spreading the disease. He said he thought many residents were still doing a good job at that.
Although cases are going up, Kuhr said hospitalizations are relatively low, currently at 18. He pointed to high vaccination rates among the senior population — close to 70% — as helping ,since they are the most vulnerable population. However, with more people out and about, there is less space available in the hospitals should the number of serious cases rise.
“St. Mary’s is really full right now from trauma, from surgeries that people had postponed through the past year for COVID,” Kuhr said. “So the issue with that is could they handle a surge? We’re certainly working closely with them to monitor that.”
The county vaccination site is moving from the Grand Junction Convention Center to Mesa County Public Health, 510 29½ Road, on May 19. Kuhr said they are looking at how to offer walk-in vaccines and may do some mobile clinics. The state will be doing mobile clinics around Mesa County next week.
The best way to protect the community from rising cases is for people to get the vaccine, Kuhr said. He said they are experimenting with new ways to deliver the vaccine, by offering evening and weekend times, to try and get more people vaccinated.
“Certainly I encourage people to take advantage of the vaccine,” Kuhr said. “I understand the various views on it. It would just be good to do it on behalf of the community and have a sense of community. Let’s stop the numbers from going up right now.”