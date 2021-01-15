More than 4,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Mesa County, according to the latest numbers from the county health department, including second doses for some of the highest risk health care workers who were the first to receive the vaccine in Mesa County.
Vaccinations for Phase 1A are underway, which includes approximately 7,000 individuals who are front-line health care workers and high-risk individuals as well as limited vaccination for Phase 1B. Phase 1B, which was expanded in Colorado on Dec. 30, includes moderate-risk health care workers, individuals 70 and older, first responders, and essential workers.
Gov. Jared Polis responded to the Centers for Disease Control recommendation to expand the COVID-19 vaccine to include those 65 years old or older earlier this week and said he was committed to vaccinating 70% of the state’s residents who are 70 and older by Feb. 28.
“Colorado will not be making any changes to our vaccine program until we can get concrete details on supply quantities, timelines for receiving that supply and engaging our partners who are on the ground administering the vaccine,” a press release from the governor’s office read. “Our broad focus on vaccinating those over 70 has been one of the reasons that Colorado is one of the top states for the vaccine to be successfully administered.”
In response to the governor’s address, Garfield County Public Health said it will continue to follow the state priorities of vaccinating people 70 or older before expanding to 65 and up.
This week’s numbers on vaccine distribution for Mesa County, which are updated every Monday, show that over 65% of the 6,825 doses the county has thus far received have been administered. In the first week of January, 712 doses were administered and another 346 were given the week after.
Mesa County Public Health Executive Director Jeff Kuhr said the county has had conversations internally about moving up the 65 and older group and said that he thought that would alleviate the county’s hospitalization numbers but is waiting for instruction from the governor.
Kuhr explained that county officials are working to balance priority and speedy distribution for inoculations.
“Let’s say we have a 1B business, we will give them the opportunity to schedule appointments for their staff with Mesa County Public Health,” Kuhr explained. “If they only schedule 50% of the allotted time, then we send out a note to fill up the schedule with others. We want our days full.”
Kuhr added that health officials have been diligent in ensuring that none of the doses are wasted. Concerns about vaccine waste arose early in the distribution process as states around the nation were slow to begin vaccinations. State officials confirmed that 300 doses of the Pfizer vaccine were rendered unusable by the Pueblo Department of Public Health and Environment following a portable storage unit malfunction, according to KKTV, a Pueblo news station.
Kuhr said any doses brought out of storage are being used.
“If we have an employer with over 200 employees, we tell that employer to come in and if only 100 out of the 200 have appointments then we’ll send out a big email to 70 and older,” he said. “We had one situation where we had eight doses left over at the end of the day and we called Mind Springs Health, said we had eight doses, and they came right over.”
With the county moving to the second dose for the first recipients of the vaccine, Kuhr said he’s received reports of stronger side effects from those individuals.
“The number of people calling in sick is still very low but more than the first dose,” he said.
Though that means that some in the community are now completely vaccinated, the recommendation is to continue wearing a mask, social distance and continue to practice the health precautions that have been recommended since March.
“Just because you’re not susceptible to the illness doesn’t mean you can’t transmit to others,” Kuhr added.
While the vaccine rollout has gone well, Mesa County’s infection rate has ticked back over 8% for the past two weeks. Kuhr said county health officials are still working to limit spread to give the vaccine rollout time to progress.
“Every day we get a report from the epidemiologists about themes for the day and yesterday we had one big New Year’s Eve gathering and there was also a 40-person wedding where 12 people became sick,” Kuhr said.
On the testing front, Mesa County Public Health reports that they’re nearing 150,000 tests conducted since the pandemic began. The busiest day for testing at the Fairgrounds is Tuesday and turnaround times are 2-4 days.
The numbers showed a slight spike over New Year’s holiday but with such a big gap between now and the next holiday where people like to gather (Saint Patrick’s Day, March 17), Kuhr feels confident that would be the last holiday spike for awhile and the numbers would stay down.
“I’m glad we are through it and we didn’t get hit hard, but we certainly saw some cases associated with the holiday,” he said.