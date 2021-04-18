Demand for COVID-19 vaccines, despite being available to anyone over the age of 16, is not as high as expected in Mesa County.
Mesa County Public Health Executive Director Jeff Kuhr said there are more appointments and vaccines available now than there are people coming forward to get them.
“Supply is outpacing demand,” Kuhr said. “Almost every day we have available slots for appointments. We did have a good day yesterday (Thursday). We did about 1,700 shots, which is great, but for the most part the demand isn’t what we thought it would be.”
Some of the problem, Kuhr said, is from hesitancy among some people in taking the new vaccines. He said they are working to educate the public through advertising and educational seminars at local businesses on the facts around the vaccines.
“A lot of people don’t have all the information and there is some hesitancy,” Kuhr said. “So we have a team that goes out and will do that presentation for them.”
For the last couple of weeks Kuhr said they have given more second doses of the vaccine than first doses. He said they are seeing around 30% of the total number of doses going toward first doses.
The county had begun programs to reach certain demographics of people who might have a harder time getting the vaccine, including home-bound, homeless and Latino people. He said the recent pause in the Johnson & Johnson vaccine has set those efforts back.
“With the hesitancy toward the stop of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, we’re going to have to rethink those programs,” Kuhr said. “Johnson & Johnson was perfect with the single dose for a lot of those special efforts.”
Distribution of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine was paused after six people developed blood clots after receiving the vaccine. That number is out of about 6.8 million doses administered, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Kuhr said the county may use the Pfizer vaccine with home-bound residents, as they will be easier to find for administering the second dose. Other groups like the homeless would be harder to administer without the single shot vaccine.
In addition to impacting the effort to vaccinate certain members of the population, Kuhr said he thought the Johnson & Johnson pause could hurt efforts to get more people to trust the vaccines.
“I think what happened with Johnson & Johnson will definitely have an impact on people’s willingness to take the vaccine,” Kuhr said. “Not only with that one brand, but I believe with all of them.”
As the county pushes to vaccinate a high enough percentage of the population to reach herd immunity, it is seeing COVID-19 cases tick up slightly. On Thursday there were 30 new cases. However, with a majority of the older population and those in congregate care settings vaccinated, Kuhr said he was not concerned about hospitals being unable to handle the situation.
“This is really about hospitalizations,” Kuhr said. “We may see some mild cases, but as long as we keep people out of the hospital that really is the key.”
Even with more people vaccinated and as the county reopens fully, Kuhr said Mesa County Public Health is not backing off the measures it has taken throughout the pandemic.
“We’re more open than we have been for sure,” Kuhr said. “In some places we’re completely open, but I just want people to know that the health department will continue to do case investigations, contact tracing and testing. Our team has not decreased because that behind the scenes work is what really helps protect us.”