Starting on Friday, the vaccines for the coronavirus will be made available statewide to everyone age 16 and over who wants it, Gov. Jared Polis announced Monday.
Polis and Colorado National Guard Brig. Gen. Scott Sherman, who is heading the state’s vaccine task force, said a lot of people have now gotten at least their first dose of one of the three vaccines available, more doses are coming in this week and even more are expected to arrive over the next month.
“This is a really important step that Colorado will be taking,” Polis said. “It doesn’t mean that everybody in previous categories has been vaccinated ... but it means we’re now reaching this wide level of vaccine distribution.”
Polis said that nearly 80% of people age 70 and above have received their first dose, while 71% of people 65 to 69 and 70% of those 60 and older have been vaccinated with their first shot.
Polis said those age groups, which are more susceptible to hospitalization and death, still remain a top priority and can get in line before all others.
Unofficially, Mesa County has already made the vaccine available to all, but only to those who have requested it, and then only when appointments for those who already qualify are left unfilled.
To help get the vaccines into more arms, the state also is deploying four vaccine buses to underserved areas of the state, primarily in rural parts of Colorado. Those buses will start in the southeast corner of the state and will dispense the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, which only requires a single dose.
Sherman said the state is to receive another 422,000 more doses, about 32,000 of which will be the single-dose Johnson vaccine.
Polis added that while the vaccine isn’t yet approved for people 15 and under — trials are still ongoing for younger people — teens 16 to 18 can only get the Pfizer vaccine, and those 18 and older can get any of the three.
While the governor said “now is not the time to let up” on mask wearing and social distancing, he’s still poised to loosen those requirements soon.
His statewide mask order, for example, is set to expire early next week. The governor didn’t say he won’t continue it for another month, but he did say that could happen by the middle of April, at least in those counties that have seen a steady decline in hospitalizations and infections.
That corresponds with Mesa County’s plan to fully open up by April 16.
“We have really the same outlook as the Mesa County commissioners, and the same timeframe,” the governor said. “We believe that in mid-April we are more formally devolving to the authority of the local area” to set their own restrictions.
While some counties moved to a more restrictive “yellow” on the state’s COVID-19 alert dial over the weekend, including Garfield County, a growing number of others have gone to the least restrictive “green” category. Local counties already there include Delta, Rio Blanco and Moffat counties.
Mesa remains in the “blue” level, but Jeff Kuhr, director of Mesa County Public Health, said he expects the county to get to “green” in a week or so.
“That gives us the discretion to do things as we see fit in Mesa County,” Kuhr said. “If we’re allowed to open to 100%, than let’s make it work for everyone.”