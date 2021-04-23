Colorado Mesa University officials expect students to return to a normal campus this fall.
John Marshall, vice president of student services and a candidate to be CMU’s next president, and Amy Bronson, director of the Physician Assistant Program, delivered the news in their final Facebook livestream of the school year on Thursday. Notably, students will not need to be vaccinated in order to return to campus
“As a campus that teaches students how to think, not what to think, our belief is that vaccines should not be mandatory,” Marshall said. “Rather, we should be in the business of education, extending agency and empowerment to students. So we’ll continue that.”
Bronson said that although vaccines will not be required, the university will communicate with the student body about the efficacy and benefits of getting vaccinated.
This decision differs from the University of Denver, which recently announced that students must be vaccinated to return to campus.
COVID-19 restrictions will also remain on campus through April 30, the final day of in-person classes. After that, CMU could ease into normalcy.
“We’re in close communication with Mesa County about what the next steps look like,” Marshall said. “But we anticipate summer classes and the campus opening up in a more substantial way. I suspect what you’re going to see is us using summer as a way to foreshadow what happens in the fall.
“We anticipate a full, open campus.”
Bronson added that testing will be available at the Student Wellness Center, the university will continue its testing methods and contact tracing won’t go away anytime soon.
“The infrastructure we’ve built is not going away, it’s just going to look a little different,” she said.
Marshall and Bronson said that parents will be allowed to help their kids move out of their dorms. If parents are not vaccinated, the school asks them to take a quick-turnaround COVID-19 test.
The rest of the livestream recounted the school year. Colorado Mesa was one of the few universities to bring student back to campus in August 2020. Its robust, three-tier testing system allowed officials to keep tabs on COVID-19 and spend most of the year conducting in-person learning.
As of press time, CMU has recorded 17 positive cases over a two-week period, according to the CMU COVID-19 data dashboard. This semester, its single-week COVID-19 case count peaked on Feb. 5 with 72.