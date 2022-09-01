Lake Mead

SPECIAL TO THE SENTINEL

This photo from December 2021 shows the famous “bathtub ring” at Lake Mead due to declining water levels. Voluntary plans proposed by the upper basin states and municipal water providers won’t do much to get more water into lakes Mead or Powell in the near future.

Water managers in recent weeks have put forth plans for conservation aimed at addressing the water-scarcity crisis on the Colorado River.

But the proposals, which are vague and voluntary and lack goals with numbers, will probably do little to get additional water into the nation’s two largest reservoirs with the urgency officials say is needed.