The family of a man who slipped through a Vail ski area chairlift with a raised seat and died in February 2020 has settled its wrongful death lawsuit with Vail Resorts.

Jason Varnish was boarding the Blue Sky chairlift on Feb. 13, 2020, when the chair came around with its seat not lowered. He slipped through the hole and was strangled by his jacket, which snagged on a part of the chair frame. Varnish, a 46-year-old father of three from New Jersey, was hanging from the chair about 10 feet off the ground just beyond the loading zone for about 8 minutes.

