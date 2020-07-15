Employers must provide all employees with paid sick leave and teens can no longer purchase vaping products under two of several bills Gov. Jared Polis signed into law on Tuesday, the last he is expected to do so this year.
Under the first bill introduced into the 2020 session of the Colorado Legislature, HB1001 not only aligned state law with a new federal one raising the minimum age to purchase tobacco products from 18 to 21, Colorado’s new law also adds all nicotine products to that increased age limitation.
State lawmakers said they did so primarily because of the large number of Colorado teens who use vaping products.
Sen. Jeff Bridges, D-Greenwood Village, one of the bill’s sponsors, said “This new law will ensure that dangerous products are not sold or directly advertised to kids, curbing addiction rates and holding violators accountable.”
The measure also requires that all nicotine product retailers obtain state licensing to sell such products, and imposes strict fines and the ability to suspend licenses to retailers that illegally sell such products to those under 21.
The new law also closes a loophole in previous state law that allowed retailers to sell nicotine products online regardless of a consumer’s age.
Another controversial bill signed by Polis on Tuesday requires all employers to provide at least six days of paid sick leave to all of their workers. While most employers already provide for paid sick leave, some only offer five days of paid sick time. Proponents of the bill estimate that about 40% of Coloradans currently don’t have any paid sick time.
That new law, under SB205, expands paid sick time to include part-time and seasonal workers. Under it, employees can earn one hour of paid sick leave for every 30 hours worked. The law also requires employers to provide up to 80 hours of paid sick time during a public health emergency, such as the current COVID-19 pandemic.
“No one should have to go to work when they’re ill,” said Senate Majority Leader Stephen Fenberg, D-Boulder, one sponsor of the measure. “Not only is it unhealthy for the person who is sick, but it puts their co-workers at risk.”
Along with that measure, the governor also signed SB207 into law. It would expand eligibility to qualify for unemployment insurance, including providing more coverage for laid-off workers.
Under it, unemployed workers who can’t go back to work because of a lack of child care could qualify for benefits, something not previously allowed. The new law also provides a permanent reason for remaining on unemployment should workers decide it’s too dangerous for them to return to work because of a public health crisis.