Roughly 72% of respondents in the latest gjsentinel.com poll said they agree with and are following the stay-at-home order issued by Gov. Jared Polis last week.
The poll question — which asked “What is your opinion of the stay-at-home order?” — saw another 21% of voters say they’re following the order even if they think it’s over the top.
The remaining 7% said they weren’t following the order either because they believe it’s too extreme or altogether unnecessary, despite increasingly heavy restrictions and hospitalizations around the globe.
Daily Sentinel polls are self-selecting and therefore not true scientific polls.
