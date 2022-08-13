Vega State Park will start to reduce its operations for Aquatic Nuisance Species inspections starting next week.
Due to staffing shortages and the end of summer vacation for students, the decision was made to reduce hours for boat inspections Monday through Thursday.
Starting Monday, boat inspections at the state park will end at 4 p.m. Monday through Thursday. Boat inspections will continue to occur during regular summer hours Friday, Saturday, and Sunday.
The hours are now: 7 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday to Thursday; 7 a.m. to 8:30 p.m., Friday to Sunday.
Colorado requires mandatory boat inspection, which means, all trailered and motorized watercraft are required to be inspected by certified staff and only allowed to launch when the ANS inspection station is open. Spike strips installed at the Island boat ramp allow boats to exit the lake after hours at the Island boat ramp but will prevent anyone from entering the lake during non-inspection hours.
In addition to new inspection hours, the Early Settlers boat ramp closed on Aug. 11 due to low water levels.
The island boat ramp is now the only open boat ramp for the rest of the boating season.
“After two consecutive years of low water levels, it’s great we’re back to normal levels for this time of year,” said James Masek, Vega State Park Manager.
“Vega Reservoir is primarily utilized for irrigation, and it’s not uncommon for the boat ramp at Early Settlers to come out of the water this time of year. Thanks to normal water levels, our plan is for the lake to remain open to boating through October,” he said.