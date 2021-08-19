The reservoir at Vega State Park is having an algae bloom, but Colorado Parks and Wildlife say it is not the toxic variety.
CPW Public Information Officer Travis Duncan said the park’s water was tested two weeks ago and showed the bloom was of blue-green algae, but not the dangerous kind.
“(The park manager) said what they are having is something that they have pretty often in the summertime — a blue-green algae bloom,” Duncan said. “He said it’s not a toxic bloom. They monitor it every year.”
The algae bloom caused concern among at least one guest that someone had emptied an RV septic tank into the lake. The park’s manager investigated the claim and did not find any evidence of illegal dumping.
“It would be surprising if someone had done that because the dump station for RVs is located within a half mile of the location,” Duncan said.
Duncan said RV users should find a dumping station rather than empty their waste onto the ground or into a body of water, which he said most people know to do. The confusion from the guest may have come from the odor that the algae has, he said.
“It does have a bit of a smell to it,” Duncan said. “The water level is a bit lower than in previous years.”
The cause of the bloom was likely due to the summer heat, Duncan said. CPW monitors lakes and reservoirs for algae blooms across the state because some can be harmful to humans and pets. In that case, he said, CPW would put up signage warning users of the bloom.