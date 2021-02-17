Ryan Oliver agreed to a stipulated sentence of 10 years in Mesa County Court on Tuesday after pleading guilty in several cases dating back to 2017.
“This plea was reached after extensive negotiations with Oliver and his various attorneys over the past four years,” 21st Judicial District deputy district attorney Kraig Hamit said.
Oliver was arrested in 2017 after allegedly robbing the Fruita Co-Op and eluding officers on U.S. Highway 6&50.
During the pursuit he was reportedly going 71 to 80 mph in a 55 mph zone and started swerving back and forth on the road.
The lumber in the back of the truck he was driving began to fall out into the roadway. He was found later that night by a K-9 officer, according to the arrest affidavit.
He was later arrested in Mesa County in 2019 on separate vehicular eluding and tampering with physical evidence charges and given a $250,000 cash-only bond from Mesa County Court.
Oliver pleaded guilty to vehicular eluding, conspiracy to commit vehicular eluding in a separate case, as well as three habitual criminal counts.
“I’m glad everyone was able to come to an agreement … it’s been awhile,” Mesa County Judge Richard Gurley said at Oliver’s plea and sentencing hearing. “I was disappointed to see (Oliver) was back on newer charges.”
He said that Oliver was convicted of a robbery charge in 2014 and while the sentence of 10 years was harsh, it could have been a lot worse.