Anyone who’s driven past Grand Junction High School recently has likely noticed that vertical construction of the new school is well underway, the most notable example being the walls of the new gymnasium.

Colleen Kaneda, a principal at Dynamic Program Management, the owner’s representative for the project, addressed the Mesa County Valley School District 51 Board of Education at its work session Tuesday evening at R-5 High School, said that people’s eyes aren’t deceiving them and that the project is progressing as planned.