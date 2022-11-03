Anyone who’s driven past Grand Junction High School recently has likely noticed that vertical construction of the new school is well underway, the most notable example being the walls of the new gymnasium.
Colleen Kaneda, a principal at Dynamic Program Management, the owner’s representative for the project, addressed the Mesa County Valley School District 51 Board of Education at its work session Tuesday evening at R-5 High School, said that people’s eyes aren’t deceiving them and that the project is progressing as planned.
Of the project’s $144.5 million budget, $130.6 million has been committed to the project and only $13.9 million remains uncommitted.
“We’ve had quite a bit of activity since the last time we were here,” Kaneda told the board. “The good news here is our schedule has not changed and our budget has not changed. One thing you’ll notice about the budget is that our total committed cost to date has gone up quite significantly, and that’s because we’ve gotten to our guaranteed maximum price for the base scope of the project with FCI Constructors. That means your risk is going down from a budget side as we commit those dollars.”
Construction is 20% complete, with $15.5 million expended through the end of September.
More than 35,000 square feet of concrete has been poured for floor slabs, more than 2,500 cubic yards of concrete has been poured for foundation walls, and more than 215 construction materials test reports have been generated.
Asbestos sampling on the roof of the current school building was recently completed and the guaranteed maximum price (GMP) has been presented by FCI Constructors and accepted by District 51.
Among tasks in progress are finalizing design documents for the main building and the auxiliary gymnasium, installing underground utilities, completing masonry for the walls of the gym and elevator shaft, and concrete slab pours in the classroom wing of the new school.
“If you’ve driven by, you’ve probably noticed that there’s several large walls that have been constructed,” Kaneda said. “You can see the large gym box… and we’ve actually been going vertical on some other masonry structures for stairwells and elevators. I believe we’ll start seeing full structural steel this month.”
Kaneda said that the structural steel arriving this month has already been procured and that a moving company and furniture will be purchased in the spring.
Board Treasurer and Secretary Angela Lema recently took a walk-through tour of the construction site and gave her opinion of the project’s progress.
“It’s starting to become a reality and it’s really a fantastic project,” Lema said. “It’s humbling to walk through it and see all that it takes to bring a project like this to fruition. I really encourage our community to drive by there and take a look for themselves.”