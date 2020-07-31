In the two months since joining the community in May, new Grand Junction Veterans Affairs Director Rick Salgueiro has been impressed with the appreciation and respect it has for its veterans, calling it a “veteran-centric community.”
“What I see is a culture of care and concern for veterans,” he said at town hall hosted at Western Region One Source on Wednesday evening. The meeting was his first as the head of VA Western Colorado Health Care System, and the first to be held since the pandemic started.
Representatives from state and local veterans affairs organizations called in, including mental health, health care and financial experts, to discuss how the COVID-19 pandemic was impacting the community they served.
Prior to the meeting, a tour was held at Western Region One Source for veterans and their families as an opportunity to find, connect and ultimately engage in the resources they need most. The resource center reopened to the public on July 1 after closing its doors during the pandemic.
Also back on are funerals with military honors.
Department of Veterans Affairs West Director Joanne Iglesias said all VA national cemeteries, including the Veterans Memorial Cemetery of Western Colorado, are now open and providing military honors and committal services. Families are allowed 50 or fewer attendees at this time.
“As restrictions started lifting, we were able to travel and provide military honors with the local honor guard,” she said.
Funerals with direct interment had to be put on hold as families with up to 10 people could watch from a distance without a service at the committal.
Over that time, from April 13 through July 1, around 90 funerals were put on a hold list. “We typically have 25 a month,” Iglesias said. “We had 48 scheduled for July and already have 35 interments scheduled for August.”
Of the 90 on the waiting list, Iglesias said 19 were scheduled in July with another 20 in August.
Resuming military funerals and opening the resource center back up has been one way to try to return veterans to normal.
Iglesias said she was happy to see veterans return to the building, connect with resources and resume activities like coffee clubs, peer support groups and yoga.
“Vets would be knocking on the front door with a coffee cup and we’d have to turn them away,” she said.
VA Western Colorado Health Care System serves over 20,000 veterans in an area that covers about 47,000 square miles.
Salgueiro said protecting veterans and staff from the spread of COVID-19 has been a top priority.
He also was very proud of the work being done to protect nearby Native American veteran communities.
At a Mesa County Public Health community briefing earlier this month, he said support was provided to the Ute Mountain and Ute Nation tribes in Towaoc in Colorado, as well as the Utah Navajo Nation in Montezuma Creek.
Medical supplies were provided to the communities, including 400 swabbing kits, 5,000 pediatric masks and other help with COVID surveillance support.
With an older population, the veteran community is one that has been hit hard by COVID-19.
One alarming trend has been veteran suicides, according to Salgueiro.
After two were reported last year, six have been reported so far this year, he said at the briefing.
Western Slope VFW Post 3981 Cmdr. Len Ladue said one of the hardest things for veterans has been dealing with the ever-changing information during the crisis.
One thing that’s been frustrating for him is that it seems like one day we’re doing great, the next there’s a spike.
“Veterans are like everyone else, they’re just anxious to get back to normalcy,” he said.
Through food drives and other fundraising initiatives, meals have been delivered to veterans during the pandemic, he said
“We’ve delivered care packages to well over 100 veterans in the community,” he said at the town hall.
One way the Grand Junction Veterans Affairs Medical Center has adjusted during the pandemic has been seeing more patients virtually. Salgueiro said approximately 50% of face-to-face appointments have been converted to telehealth appointments.
“I’ve been promoting telehealth for the last decade and this virus made it happen in months,” Grand Junction Veterans Affairs Medical Center Chief of Staff Dr. Doug Rosendale said.