Renae Byrd McMinn rides her bike in the recent Veterans Day Parade on Main Street in Grand Junction. As a volunteer with Colorado Discover Ability, she says “being able to help (disabled veterans) get out and realize they’re still vital to this world is the most important thing to me.”
Renae Byrd McMinn works with disabled veterans at the Colorado Discover Ability building near the Riverfront Trail.
For 30 years, a local military veteran has volunteered with other veterans through the medium of recreation therapy.
Renae Byrd McMinn began her volunteer work with Colorado Discover Ability in 1992, an organization that strives to “increase the independence, self-confidence, self-worth and education of people with disabilities through outdoor recreation”, according to their website.
McMinn left Colorado to work as a nurse for six years but returned to the state in 2015 where she resumed her volunteer work.
At the beginning, McMinn was helping those with disabilities, and particularly those who served, with adaptive skiing, though she now works in a variety of areas, including biking and horseback riding.
“As a volunteer in the program, the main goal is to get more veterans outside doing activities, whatever that activity may be,” McMinn said.
Suffering from a spinal cord injury herself since 2014, McMinn said she is able to bond with disabled veterans even more than before, as she now has to ski and bike through adaptive means as well.
McMinn comes from a military-oriented family. Her father served in World War II, McMinn was a medic in the U.S. Air Force and her daughter joined the military at 19.
McMinn said she’s “always been comfortable around veterans and military people” and that she’s wanted to surround herself with them ever since her time in the Air Force.
“Veterans sign their life away when they decide to join the military. They leave their homes, they leave their families, they leave everything they know to go to a world where they have no idea what’s going to happen next,” McMinn said.
“Those people are very dedicated to helping our country, so it’s very vital to give back to these people that left everything. Some of them come back not even close to the person they were when they left. Some better, some much worse. So being able to help them get out and realize they’re still vital to this world is the most important thing to me. It’s why I volunteer.”
The most rewarding part of volunteering with veterans, McMinn said, was to “see them have a smile on their face.”
“Getting them out and feeling independent is a huge, huge asset in their lives, both emotionally and physically,” McMinn said. “Seeing them with a smile, well, that’s the biggest thing.”
A few days before Veterans Day, McMinn reported that a group of veterans she works with rode three miles for the first time in 40 years.
Seeing their smiles, she said, “makes their whole day and mine.”
Despite the work she does through Colorado Discover Ability, she said that “there is a lot of room for improvement” when it comes to “how we take care of veterans when they come back.”
“A veteran left everything. Until you’ve done that, you can’t understand it,” McMinn said. “If you want to make a veteran’s day, the biggest thing you can do is just say thank you. As a veteran, it’s amazing to just hear someone say thank you.”
To learn more about Colorado Discover Ability, visit cdagj.org.