Community Living Centers residents at the Grand Junction Veterans Affairs Medical Center saw family and fanfare, in some cases for the first time in months, during a Friday parade organized by nurses and other VA staff.
The drive-by affair featured refurbished World War II jeeps along with engines and trucks from the Palisade and Grand Junction fire departments. The event concluded with families of the veterans driving by in decorated cars as dozens cheered the reunion.
The emotional final turn proved to be a great way to keep the residents from getting down during a difficult time.
“The nursing staff wanted to find ways to keep them engaged,” VA Western Colorado Health Care System Director Patrick Hull said.
The Community Living Centers serves provides a nursing home and rehabilitation services to 19 veterans in the community.
“By getting the family to come by and boost their spirits, it really helps them feel like they are a part of this community. It’s been a while since they last had a face-to-face with one another,” Hull said.
Around 40 vehicles ended up swinging by the VA Friday morning.
While the veterans at the center have been able to enjoy some activities since the pandemic started, such as a luau last month, they’ve had no physical contact with their families and normal activities, like bowling and Memorial Day festivities, have been postponed or canceled.
Living center nurse Beth Harrison said family members would have attended the luau in normal times. It was that absence of loved ones that led Harrison to decide it was time for them to see family again.
“We had to get creative. I haven’t been able to see my family, and none of our residents knew when they were going to be able to see their family next. From the very first call, the families were all very excited,” Harrison said.