Since 2013, the Veterans Art Center, 307 S. 12th St., has been a free space for U.S. military veterans and family members to get creative.
Some veterans paint or create other forms of art. Others use the center’s music room, which features a litany of instruments, including a complete drum kit, acoustic and electric guitars, and an old frying pan repurposed into a banjolele.
The Veterans Art Center has been owned and operated since May 2013 by local nonprofit Operation Revamp, which aims to support the Western Slope’s veterans through any means necessary, whether that’s providing food, transportation or, through the art center, a place to let their passions and ideas come to life.
“We’re not about creating great artists; we’re about creating great souls,” said Wendy Hoffman, Operation Revamp founder and president.
“We’re about mental health and mental wellness, so as opposed to coming in because you’re going to be the next great artist, that isn’t what we’re trying to train. If you do that, that’s wonderful, and we’ve had a few of those come out of there, but our main purpose is that art is such a healing tool for any type of mental illness, stress, depression, homelessness. They can benefit from coming in and having that escape.”
However, for every art supply available for veterans at the Veterans Art Center, there’s also a gap in the ceiling. The Veterans Art Center has suffered from an increasingly vulnerable and deteriorating roof for more than half a decade, leading to ruined floors, mushrooms having to be removed from some corners and damage to the ceiling lights, leading Hoffman to buy LED replacement lights after wiring issues recently created a potential fire hazard.
Hoffman has started a GoFundMe campaign to raise $10,000 that will go toward repairing the roof, as well as monthly expenses. The GoFundMe page can be found at gofundme.com/f/veterans-art-center.
Hoffman said the Veterans Art Center needs to raise the funds and repair its roof before leakage from snow becomes a consistent problem this winter.
State assistance covers monthly utilities charges for the Veterans Art Center, which now sits at $550 but could increase to more than $700 this winter if inflation impacts prices as anticipated.
However, the mortgage rate and monthly expenditures mean a monthly cost of $2,500 to stay open. The Veterans Art Center lost $16,568 in net income from June 2020-2021 and $2,832 in net income from June 2021-2022.
“If they can’t get things turned around soon, the only option will be to sell the art supplies, equipment, and art center itself,” said GoFundMe spokesman Jeff Platt.
THE VOLUNTEER DILEMMA
Because Operation Revamp is entirely staffed by volunteers, its options for grants have always been limited, and the COVID-19 pandemic only worsened that issue. Operation Revamp can apply for state grants to help individual veterans and buy art supplies, but the Veterans Art Center has plenty of supplies and, since the pandemic began, the federal government has widely expanded its financial support avenues for veterans, meaning Operation Revamp has had fewer applications to assist local veterans.
Hoffman said the organization has also never received a grant from the city of Grand Junction, with the lone exception being a Parks and Recreation grant to pay performers at a show Operation Revamp once hosted at the Avalon Theatre.
She said the city’s grants for nonprofits, similar to Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loan applications, depend on providing the city with employee bank records.
“We’ve been here 10 years,” Hoffman said. “We own the freaking building. We’re not going anywhere. We’re real and we shouldn’t have to have a payroll to prove that.”
When she went to the Small Business Administration (SBA) to explain Operation Revamp’s struggles in securing grants as a volunteer-only organization, she asked if she should pursue city help more strenuously and was instructed to trust SBA to look into the situation first and provide a path forward. Hoffman said it’s been radio silence from the SBA ever since.
To worsen matters, Operation Revamp was not selected as a beneficiary of the federal American Rescue Plan Act.
“Right now, we’re so strapped because we’ve got loans and everything else,” Hoffman said. “We were not eligible for anything all throughout the pandemic because we’re all volunteers. We’re punished for not having paid staff. That’s been really hard to deal with. I told my board, ‘I guess I should resign because I really (expletive) you guys over by volunteering all these years.’ It’s been rough because we’ve had nothing.”
Hoffman said that every donation since the COVID-19 pandemic began has come from individuals, with business donations stopping dead in their tracks. She’s sent letters and made phone calls to businesses that have supported Operation Revamp and the Veterans Art Center in the past — to no avail so far.
“I’ve been going through the books and businesses that we’ve still contacted because we still need help and we still need the community’s support,” Hoffman said. “It’s like the businesses in Grand Junction who used to always support us for events and everything else, there’s been nothing. I have sent out letters, and I’ve sent out requests and everything else.
“Maybe if I was on the phone every day all week spending time contacting them, I’d make a lot more noise and might be getting more results. I don’t have time to do that ... Maybe I haven’t been rattling their chain enough. That could be the whole thing of, ‘Well, you didn’t ask.’ But I have asked. I’ve sent out things and had other people come in and ask, ‘Is there anything I can do?’ ”
PAST ATTEMPT TO FIX ROOF
Operation Revamp planned to repair the Veterans Art Center’s roof in 2017 through $30,000 in awarded funds.
The Grand Junction Lions Club donated $10,000 to go toward the project, veterans and community members raised $10,000 so they could learn how to apply the roofing, and Sherwin-Williams donated $10,000 in products. The Lions Club’s donation went to the contractor who would train veterans to implement Sherwin-Williams’ materials.
The unfortunate problem, however, was the contractor happened to be East West Roofing — which was ultimately exposed as a scam to enrich owner George John Harris, who is serving an eight-year prison sentence for accepting down payments on projects he never completed, instead spending that money on personal luxury items.
What ensued, according to Hoffman, was “a disaster” in which miscommunication was frequent, and despite veterans ultimately being trained to apply Sherwin-Williams’ materials and fix the roof, the renovation didn’t hold up for long. Leaks once again became a problem the next winter.
“We basically have no roof up there,” Hoffman said.