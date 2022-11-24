Gary Keenan meticulously works the needle into the leather to make another stitch, settling in for a couple of hours making a knife sheath.
The concentration plays comfortably on his face. Nestling in to a groove, enjoying the soothing rhythm of the task tugging the stitch tight and starting another.
Keenan, 37, is soft-spoken and gives his words careful thought.
He enjoys his time at the Veterans Art Center. It gives him a sense of purpose and stokes his imagination while fueling his creativeness.
“It’s just a great place to come down and do a variety of different activities,” he said looking up from his project.
In another room, there are several paintings that Keenan has created. On the bench is a high-quality leather tool kit that he made at the center.
“There’s a sense of community, it’s just a great overall space for arts and crafts.”
AN ART-BASED MISSIONThe Veterans Art Center has been owned and operated since May 2013 by local nonprofit Operation Revamp.
The goal for the center and its president and founder, Wendy Hoffman, is to provide an outlet and help for veterans.
Hoffman’s past is filled with domestic violence and she now deals with post traumatic stress disorder and has traumatic brain injury issues.
Her love is art and her mission is to provide relief through art. She is quick to admit that she is living proof that art has helped her cope and overcome a number of mental issues over the years.
“I’ve always had this concept of veterans coming in and doing art,” she said. “Suicide prevention is the big thing.”
Hoffman looks at the data and statistics and vehemently says the Veterans Art Center saves lives. Part of her research comes from surveys that veterans take.
“We had 17 that had made some comment or directly told us that they had changed suicide plans since coming here,” she said.
She flashes a satisfied smile about that.
Her past research has shown that art or being creative in some fashion has a direct benefit on mental health.
“They all come in here for various reasons but what we’re here for is to give them, let’s call it mental wellness, because the art is scientifically proven that if you sit down 15 minutes with a piece of clay or with a coloring book, it increases their dopamine levels.”
Dopamine is a chemical released in the brain that makes a person feel good, and that’s huge for people battling depression and mental stress, Hoffman said.
“There’s so many aspects to art that it helps and many times they come back and they’ve changed their minds over suicide.”
CREATIVITY AND MOREThe handful of people who came to the center on this day were all feeling good and creative. Greg Tidwell, 65, was the last to arrive and had to put up with some razzing from the group.
“It’s nice to have people to talk to and call me names,” he deadpanned. “The camaraderie, it’s good and so is the occupational therapy to make me use my hand.”
Tidwell had a leather satchel/briefcase draped over his left shoulder. It took him several months to complete at the center but he got it done, and he did it with very little help from his right hand.
After suffering a stroke about six years ago, Tidwell came to Grand Junction from Los Angeles to work with therapists at the Veterans Administration Hospital.
Speaking with a slow methodical pace that he developed through speech therapy after his stroke, Tidwell says he truly enjoys his time at the center.
“It’s my purse,” he said with a grin, holding up his hand-crafted satchel. “I just look like a more dignified spy now.”
His voice is filled with pride when he talks about making his “purse.”
“The thing is, you’re stuck with your limitations so you try to overcome them. And that’s fun sometimes,” he said with a nod. “Doing things differently. I was right-handed, so I made this bag with my left hand, and I didn’t think that was possible.”
The center offers a variety of activities. Keenan dabbles in painting, and there’s a music room, as well as offering woodworking, which Tidwell used to create some toys for his grandson.
“There’s a lot of different projects you can do here,” he said. “It’s really unlimited and up to your imagination on what you can do.”
His daughter is a big fan of “Game of Thrones” and his goal was to make a crossbow like the ones they have on the TV show.
When he decided that project was a little too ambitious, he settled on making toy catapults.
The small 16-inch catapults could launch ping pong balls about 25 feet, he said grinning.
“I made some of those for my grandson and there were ping pong balls everywhere,” he said laughing as the others joined in. “It was just something I thought of and created. It’s always good to think something up, then actually create it.”
REWARDS FROM VOLUNTEERING
Jim Stancil has been teaching leather works at the center for more than five years.
He has quite the backstory about how he got into leather work.
It was back in Korea when he was in the Army in 1982.
“I was always interested in leather work but when I was in Korea, I was given an interesting belt buckle.”
One small problem — a buckle is pretty worthless without a belt.
So he moseyed over the to the craft shop on the base and went to work.
He was stationed at Camp Page near a town called Chucheon. The buckle was special and significant and he didn’t just want to throw it in a box.
The brass buckle had a design of a foot bridge that went into town with a tea house in the middle of the bridge.
The words “Camp Page Korea, The Last Resort” were engraved on the buckle.
He really wanted that buckle on a belt, so he made a belt.
When he first sauntered into the Veterans Art Center, he revealed that he had leather work skills.
“There was a guy at the counter and he yelled ‘Wendy, we got a guy who knows how to teach leather work,’” Stancil said.
Hoffman was pretty excited to hear that.
“A leather work instructor, we need one of those!” Stancil said, recalling that day. “So I guess I was kind of drafted.”
As a volunteer, Stancil jokes.
“The joke is I get a 50% raise every year. Of course, 50% of nothing is still nothing.”
Stancil, 65, isn’t complaining one bit. He enjoys working with fellow veterans and seeing how much they enjoy the work.
“How can it not be rewarding,” he said about teaching the group. “You are allowing people to express their creativity.”
FEELING OF ACCOMPLISHMENT
Being creative gives Keenan a level of satisfaction and feeling of accomplishment that he can’t quite describe.
“It’s more of a learning process and that’s where a lot of the value is, it’s processed based,” he said about working with leather. “It’s just about growing, learning, developing skills.”
Comparing leather work and painting, Keenan said the creative process is very different.
Leather work requires more concentration and thinking, and the process can be tedious.
“But I really enjoy the rhythm of it,” he said smiling.
When it comes to painting, there’s more stimulation for the imagination, he admits.
He smiles again: “Mistakes with leather are harder to fix, so you want to make sure you get it right the first time. Painting is a little more forgiving.”
Even though he modestly shrugs off the quality of his leather work and paintings, Keenan says, the value of the center has had a profound impact on his life.
“The inherent value and benefits from creating is rewarding,” he said before tugging the needle tight with another stitch.
This group is familiar with the center’s financial struggles and the problems with the building’s roof and they can’t fathom the center going away.
“This place is a life-saver for me, it really is,” Tidwell said. “It’s not just me, there are so many people that use it as an outlet.
“It also helps to have different veterans to talk to, so it would be a shame if this place went away. I would not want it to close down.”
For Hoffman, it’s the art-based mission that makes the center a special place. “There’s different aspects to this, they may build their self confidence because maybe they learn that they can do art well or it might be that it’s cathartic and there is so many emotional or trauma (issues) that is released because of doing art.”
It sounds like a slogan and Hoffman loves saying it: “We’re not trying to create great artists, we’re trying to create great souls.”