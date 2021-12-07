When United States veterans return from military service, adjustment to regular life can be difficult.
For some, it’s the harsh reality of the lack of food and access to meals.
That’s why the Western Slope Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 3981 secured about 1,100 pounds of donated food to make meal boxes for local veterans.
Those supplies arrived at the Grand Junction Regional Airport on Sunday.
“Those will then go out to veterans in the region. This is the third year we’ve done this,” said Dan Mina, a member of VFW 3981. “We all felt this was a good idea and liked the idea of helping veterans in need. This isn’t a hand out, it’s a hand up.”
The care package came via a plane flown by members of the Colorado Aviation Business Association (CABA) and staged for unloading outside the West Star Aviation lobby at the airport.
Manning the plane were Loren Hofer, Jack McClurg and Ryan McClurg, who flew out from Centennial Airport in Englewood.
They’ve been doing these flights every holiday season for about 10 years, Hofer said, making flights to Grand Junction, Durango or Montrose.
“It’s the responsibility of our society to support veterans who gave so much for us,” Hofer said. “This is the least we can do.”
Waiting for them at the end of their 256-mile journey were veterans Jim Stafford, Anthony Lee, John Havens, Len Ladue and Mina.
The seven men were all smiles as they moved boxes of food — from cans of nonperishables to noodles — into trucks.
From there, they drove back to the VFW Post at 503½ Florence Road, to prepare the food boxes.
Mina said this began when the VFW Post spoke to its members about helping with the meal packages.
He recognizes that it’s not a huge gesture, nor is it a huge commitment, but any little bit helps.
“We want to do anything that helps our veterans when they need it,” Mina said. “There are always veterans who need a little help as they get on their feet.”
Returning to civilian life can be difficult for many veterans.
The U.S. Department of Veteran Affairs highlighted a myriad of issues they face, including readjusting to a new routine or connecting with people who don’t know about or can’t relate with military experiences and re-entering communities.
Veterans also may struggle to find employment and adapt to those lifestyles, the VA said.
Mina and his colleagues believe that by just providing some meals, they can make that difficult path a little easier.
“We have veterans out here who are in need and need a hand,” Mina said. “And they need help readjusting. So this helps.”