The 13-year-old gray-and- white tiger cat yowled loudly from inside the carrier that was situated behind the passenger seat.
It was Oliver’s second visit to the veterinarian hospital in a month’s time, and he wasn’t too happy about it. His previous visit in early March included a routine wellness check plus rabies and leukemia vaccinations — the latter requiring a booster shot.
And then all sense of normal ended when COVID-19 turned the human — and pet — world upside down.
Executive order mandates were given to veterinary hospitals to protect the nationwide supply of personal protective equipment, such as gloves and masks and medical equipment and ventilators, needed to combat COVID-19.
The hospitals were to postpone any elective or non-essential surgeries or procedures “that could be delayed for up to three months without undue risk to the current or future health of the patient,” according to an email from Orchard Mesa Veterinary Hospital practice manager, Andrea Dyar.
Veterinary hospitals are deemed essential services but spays, neuters, dental cleanings, routine pet exams and some vaccinations are on hold, for now, at most Grand Valley animal hospitals.
For essential examinations, emergencies, surgeries and vaccinations, such as Oliver’s leukemia booster, vet techs are stepping out of exam rooms and into parking lots to retrieve the animal patients.
They’re going to the dogs (and cats), if you will.
Orchard Mesa Veterinary Hospital launched its car-side appointments three weeks ago. When clients arrive at the hospital, they remain in their vehicle and call the office to check in, noting the numbered space where they’re parked. A masked and gloved veterinary technician will meet clients at their cars and will take a history of the patients. Patients then are taken out of the car and into the hospital by leash or carrier.
Once inside, patients are examined and owners are called to let them know the status of the examination and any recommendations for diagnosis or treatment.
While the in-person question and answer time with a pet owner is helpful, it hasn’t proved to be a challenge talking with the client over the phone, Dyar wrote.
Pets are often more relaxed when their owners are in the room, but there are some pets who do better without the owner being present simply because they are so in tune to an owner’s stress and react to it.
The patient is returned to the car after the exam or procedure, and payment is taken over the phone.
Orchard Mesa Veterinary Hospital has 22 working staff members, including the veterinarians. Two weeks ago, the staff was divided into two teams, working different shifts, Dyar wrote.
The staff wear masks at all times inside the hospital, and “everyone is practicing, to the extent possible, social distancing, hand washing frequently, and keeping hands off faces. Surfaces at the hospital are frequently sanitized, especially medical equipment, phones, computers, office equipment, and of course, all door knobs,” she wrote.
“Also, we do a temperature check prior to starting work.”
And, for clients who are immuno-compromised, practicing strict self-isolation, or are sick themselves, some examinations can be done through a telehealth appointment.
“For many of us, our pets are family and we know how important it is during these challenging times to have our pets be healthy. Most challenging is balancing the need for safe practices, in order to protect our staff, clients, and community to allow for the best care of our patients and our clients,” Dyar wrote.
Amigo Animal Clinic, on 25 Road, is also following the mandates, according to head veterinarian and owner, Dr. Dominic Carrica, however, Amigo’s patient retrieval procedure keeps the technician from reaching into the vehicle.
Pet owners also check in by phone from any of the eight numbered parking spaces and a technician will take any history over the phone. The pet owner then exits and stands by their car with the pet, Carrica said.
The urgent and medical cases that need to be seen and diagnosed are handled this way, but the vaccines are the “tricky ones,” he said.
Those — including ones for puppies — are done on a case-by-case basis, he said.
Necessary house calls for farm animals and horses are still part of Amigo’s calls, he said.
“We wear masks and gloves but don’t go into any homes,” he said.