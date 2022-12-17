There were beans, and mac and cheese, and canned chicken and peanut butter — lots of peanut butter, crackers, soup and more beans — baked beans, pork and beans, and of yes, there were lots of smiles, too.
It was a sunny Sunday with a bit of a wintry chill in the air, but a good day for a good deed.
A group of volunteers from local Veterans of Foreign Wars posts and volunteer pilots came together last Sunday as part of the annual VFW Food Drop.
It’s quite an operation that provides food to local veterans.
“One of our main purposes is to help fellow veterans,” said Dan Mina, commander at Post 3981 in Grand Junction. “We do what we can by helping to provide food, hygiene items, things that will help them get through the day.”
Things most of us take for granted because we never have to worry about it. Things like having a roof over our heads, food on the table, a new toothbrush, shampoo, soap and deodorant.
There are veterans in this community who need those kinds of things.
“A lot of these guys don’t have that. And even for their mental health, we try and provide some things that maybe they’re not going to be able to afford or even receive,” Mina said. “And by helping them out, it helps us build our community of veterans.”
As for all those beans, beans can be much needed supply for veterans in need.
“This is a great way to give back,” said Air Force veteran Ken McNaught. “These organizations just help people. When we were loading all this food, someone said, ‘geez look at all these beans,’ ” but our perspective is one thing, but if you don’t have enough to eat, beans are pretty nice.”
McNaught made the trip over with pilot Sue Wolber and her airplane from Centennial Airport in Denver. The small plane had close to 700 pounds of food packed into the back.
McNaught was in the Air Force from 1966-69 and as a Vietnam veteran, he experienced the not-so-pleasant time that many of those veterans experienced when they returned home.
“I feel pretty strongly about veterans, particularly with my generation and some of us who were in Vietnam.”
It was not a welcoming return, he said. “Some people didn’t even want to give us jobs.”
Forming a line at the Grand Junction Regional Airport, the volunteers passed packages from one to another from the airplane, loading the food into a pickup. The next step is to make holiday food boxes and get them distributed to between 75 to 100 area veterans by mid-December.
“Because of the food prices right now, we’ll do the best we can,” VFW Western Colorado Commander Len Ladue said about how many boxes they hope to deliver. “There’s a lot veterans, particular during COVID, in need, and we really stepped it up for that. We just want to help those veterans during whatever challenging times they might be having. “
Now in its third year, the Food Drop is a special way of helping local veterans.
For some, it’s that much-needed box of food or other items; for others it’s a mental boost that comes in the form of a reminder that there are people who are thinking about them.
“Perhaps it’s a veteran who lives alone and we want to make sure they know that they haven’t been forgotten,” Ladue said.
The holidays are a vital time to try and make a difference.
“Especially those who may have lost their significant others,” Mina said, then shared a personal story. A friend of his from high school just lost his wife, so Mina said it really “hit close to home” this year. “Just letting them see that we’re here for them, let them know that we are part of their family.”
A family of veterans.
QUICK TO VOLUNTEER
Wolber, who is a software engineer, lives to volunteer.
“I don’t have kids, I have airplanes and I volunteer,” she said with a laugh.
Using her airplane, she made a food drop in Durango last weekend, then made the trip to Grand Junction and helped unload all the food.
“I just want to volunteer. I went through cancer myself, so I started doing Angel Flights for medical transport for people who need it,” she said. “I was lucky that I had work, good insurance and everything, then I saw people who did not, and I said ‘how can I help.’ ”
Then she found another way to put her flying experience to work, delivering COVID supplies.
“We were transporting boxes of masks, gowns and face shields all over the state. They were so happy to get stuff.”
Then she heard about the VFW food drop and she was once again quick to step up and lend a volunteering hand to the cause.
“I said I can do that. It’s amazing what they do,” she said.
A couple of youngsters volunteered their time on Sunday as well.
About 20 minutes after Wolber landed, Jason Walter, 21, and Bennett Bloomfield, 22, touched down at the Grand Junction airport in a small Cessna packed with another load of food for the VFW project.
Both went through the Rocky Mountain Flight School through the Metropolitan State University-Denver Precision Flight Team.
They didn’t have to think twice about volunteering for this project.
“It’s absolutely phenomenal,” Bloomfield said “My grandpa is a veteran, fought in Vietnam, and to be able to come here and give some appreciation to people who need it is great.”
“It’s all about giving, it’s the season for it, and aviation allows us to get quickly into places,” Walter added.
Brian Thomas was another younger volunteer. At 39, he’s now 10 years removed from his time in the Army.
“As a community member and a veteran myself I felt that it’s worthwhile to make yourself available and help out when I can.”
Thomas is keenly aware of the hardships that many older veterans experience. He’s also a social worker with the Veterans Administration Medical Center.
“I see a lot of veterans in this area and we have a lot of elderly veterans here. A lot of them do need help and some of them might be a little too proud to ask for help, so doing something like this lets them know that there’s services and resources available,” he said.
A total of three planes dropped food at the airport on Sunday. Now the next stage begins. When the time for delivery is close, they will purchase the perishable foods like dairy items. Then the box will be wrapped up and taken to veterans all around the region.
Like any Christmastime good deed, there is a list, and the VFW volunteers will check off as many names as possible.
The hope is to make the holidays a little more special for veterans in need.
And a not-so-small reminder that they are not forgotten, and will never be forgotten.