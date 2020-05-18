In a time of public health concern and economic crisis in the Grand Valley, veterans are seeking more options than ever for helping their fellow veterans.
“Over the past six weeks, my wife and I have driven over a thousand miles throughout the valley, and we’ve met a lot of veterans,” said Len Ladue, post commander at Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 3981. “A lot of veterans who don’t normally need food say they could use a little bit.”
The COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic has led to many veterans spending more time at home — Ladue joked that he eats seven meals a day out of boredom — with less money or no reliable source of income to pay for meals and groceries they could typically afford.
That’s led to an uptick in VFW welfare checks, which already included asking about food status before the arrival of COVID-19. Ladue and other VFW members decided to take an extra step toward helping their comrades this past weekend.
The VFW hosted a drive-thru food drive at Western Region One Source on Saturday, accepting food as well as hygiene products and cash donations.
The event was scheduled to last from 11 a.m.-3 p.m., but eager community members arrived an hour and a half earlier than anticipated.
“This is great,” Ladue said. “We started our set-up at about 9:30 a.m. and people were showing up as early as then. It hasn’t been overly busy, but we’ve had a pretty steady stream (of cars)... We’re very appreciative of the folks in the valley, as always. Our valley is very veteran-supportive, and we really appreciate that.”
Before the food drive, all of the meals delivered to veterans came from VFW funds.
“We felt, ‘Well, geez, we’re going to run out of funds because we don’t have an opportunity to raise funds during the pandemic,’ ” Ladue said. “We’re not allowed to go out in big groups and do distributions like we normally do.”
In addition to the food drive providing plenty of food items, VFW has also partnered with Fidelity Mortgage and Enzo’s to provide meals to veterans for the next year while not having to break their bank. For the next 12 months, Fidelity will fund deliveries from Enzo’s to 20-25 veterans in the area each month.
Regional Fidelity Mortgage Manager James Pulsipher’s strategy to help the VFW in its mission benefits not only former military members, but also frontline medical workers who risk their health at work each day and night.
“The folks at the VA hospital, their lives have been turned upside down and sideways,” Ladue said. “Some of the folks there, it disrupted their family life to the extent it separated them from their families during this because they didn’t want to pass on the virus to their families. They’re exposed every single day at the hospital, and they’ve been able to maintain a reasonable amount of care to the veterans they support.”
This Thursday, Fidelity, Enzo’s and the VFW will team up to deliver 250 meals to the Grand Junction VA Medical Center.
“We appreciate all the work the VA does throughout the year, but especially during this time,” Ladue said. “The attitude there has been really great. We wanted to be able to show them how much we appreciate their service and Fidelity Mortgage was gracious enough to fund that.”
If you are a veteran who would like to receive a meal or if you know of a veteran who would benefit from receiving a meal, please contact Ladue at 970-778-8242.