Compassionate people looking to fill at least three days a month with volunteer work might be in luck.
The Victim Advocate Program through the Mesa County Sheriff’s Office is seeking new volunteers willing to work 12-hour shifts three times a month.
“Volunteers take on-call shifts and, if called, respond to the scene where deputies are working,” said Tracy Baker, Victim Advocate coordinator. “The main role of our volunteers is simply to offer emotional support to victims of crime and trauma.”
Unlike deputies, volunteers don’t wear badges or carry guns, but what they do bring with them, Baker said, is a “phone book of resources.”
Whether it be a bus ticket out of town, temporary food or accommodation, counseling or repairing doors and locks that were damaged from a crime, volunteers help victims find the resources needed to assist them. Above all else, volunteers are there to listen.
“We don’t stop bleeding or rescue people from fires,” Baker said. “We work with first responders and alongside deputies to fill an important gap. We are there to give a victim some peace of mind and let them know it is going to be OK.”
Baker said that the formation of the Victim Advocate Program was in response to a void found while responding to scenes of trauma and crime.
“Some deputies might be the most empathetic people in the world, but they are usually extremely busy when they arrive on a scene, which makes it harder for them to try to counsel people,” Baker said. “The program aims to fill that void. People are left dazed and confused after a crime and usually aren’t sure where to turn. That’s sort of where we come in.”
The biggest qualification needed to be a volunteer, Baker said, is to be a “compassionate person who can understand how scary it might be.”
Additionally, volunteers must pass a background check, be willing to respond throughout all of Mesa County when called and have a reliable car. Volunteers must also be available for the 40-hour training session in March.
Training will take place on Tuesday and Thursday evenings.
Volunteers can then choose three on-call shifts per month. Each shift is 12 hours, with day shifts starting at 6 a.m. until 6 p.m., and night shifts from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m.
“You don’t need to come in with any preset skills. You just need to be willing to learn and be an empathetic person,” Baker said. “This is a really diverse program. We’ve got people as young as 20 and as old as 80. We’ve got people from all sorts of different backgrounds. We’ve got people from different socioeconomic backgrounds, professional backgrounds and so on. We’ve got working single moms, young couples, seniors, men and women. Anyone can join.”
A new volunteer will shadow a veteran volunteer until they are comfortable responding on their own, Baker said.
“When you are victimized, you usually feel alone and scared, so volunteers help them feel like they’re getting some control back,” Baker said. “This program has shown that people are able to heal faster. It also has shown that they’re more likely to participate in a prosecution. This program can make the healing and justice process much more efficient.”
Anyone interested is encouraged to contact Baker at 970-244-3275.
