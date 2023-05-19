The victim in an attempted murder case from last year has filed a Victim’s Rights Act complaint against the 21st Judicial Attorney’s Office, saying a relationship between the defendant’s mother and district attorney’s office personnel may have contributed to the defendant receiving a lighter sentence than appropriate.
The DA’s office has said it does not believe it violated the act.
Nathan Brach, 42, of Fruita was arrested in August 2022, after police responded to a 911 call at a residence.
The victim told police Brach became agitated that night, smashing her phone and a wine glass, and asking her who she was texting, according to the arrest affidavit.
She told police Brach had knocked her unconscious with a cordless power drill, and when she woke up she had been wrapped in plastic wrap, the affidavit states.
The affidavit states the woman told police when she woke up, Brach was on the phone talking about disposing of her body because he thought she was dead.
Brach pleaded guilty to felony possession of a weapon by a previous offender and misdemeanor assault.
A charge of attempted second-degree murder, two charges of felony second-degree assault, one charge of felony menacing, one charge of false imprisonment and one charge of criminal mischief were dismissed by the DA’s Office.
Brach was sentenced to 364 days in jail, with credit for time served of 211 days, for the assault charge. He was sentenced to 90 days in jail and 15 years probation for the possession of a weapon.
The jail terms will be served consecutively, as well as consecutively with a 90-day jail sentence from another case, in which Brach pleaded guilty to possession of a weapon by a previous offender, and five other counts of possession of a weapon by a previous offender were dismissed.
Brach’s victim is unhappy with the sentences he received, and filed the Victim’s Rights Act complaint against the DA’s Office with the state of Colorado, because she believes his case may have been affected by a possible friendship between Brach’s mother and members of the DA’s office.
“I am aware that a complaint has been filed with the Division of Criminal Justice (DCJ),” District Attorney Dan Rubinstein said in a statement. “I believe any investigation by DCJ would confirm that we are in full compliance with Colorado’s Victim’s Rights Act. Since our current Director of Victim Services took over in July of 2019, only one other complaint has been filed against us and DCJ found that the Victim’s Right Act had not been violated.”