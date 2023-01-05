A video of two Black women being removed by police from an Amtrak train in Grand Junction has been shared abundantly in recent weeks.
The women, who were traveling from Oakland to Chicago, were removed from the train in Grand Junction because their dog, a pomeranian, was being disruptive, officials from Amtrak and Grand Junction Police said.
A Tiktok account called “Bellskunk” recorded videos of the confrontation.
According to the Grand Junction Police Department, at about 10:50 a.m. Dec. 22 officers responded to a call from Amtrak requesting the department’s help removing the passenger and dog.
“A staff member from Amtrak stated that the dog was being aggressive with other passengers and had defecated in the train car,” GJPD said in a statement. “As a result, the owner of the dog was asked by Amtrak staff to exit the train and refused. When officers arrived on scene, two women exited the Amtrak train on their own with the dog.”
“After Amtrak had the women removed from the train, Grand Junction Police officers assisted the women with their luggage into the station and called the taxi service to take the two women to the Greyhound Bus Station so they could get to their destination. No one was arrested or cited as a result of this incident.”
Amtrak also released a statement on the incident, saying, “We apologize for the inconvenience and disruption to our passengers’ holiday travel on Dec. 21. Out of concern for all our customers on Train 6, two passengers were told to deboard after their dog created a disturbance by repeatedly barking, urinating, and defecating in the customer seating area. The dog’s owner was given multiple warnings about the dog being on the seat and was given advance notice about stops where dogs could be taken on walks. Several nearby passengers also asked to be moved because of the noise and odor.”