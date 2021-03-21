Len Ladue and his wife Judy moved to the Grand Junction area in 2003 and though it was an unfamiliar home, there was one place they knew they could go to put down roots. A Vietnam War veteran, Ladue helped start the Veterans of Foreign War post in a small town in Kansas and now serves as the commander for Western Slope VFW Post 3981 in Grand Junction.
He also serves as the Colorado VFW representative for the Western Slope. His passion for supporting veterans is something that is in his blood.
“We’ve always been supportive of veterans in my family,” he explained.
Ladue has traced veterans in his family tree to the Civil War and even further back.
“I’m from New England and we’ve been traced back to the Revolutionary War, we’ve found different public records and newspaper articles over the years,” he said.
Ladue served in the Marine Corps from 1969-1978 and during his time with the VFW he has worked with veterans of all ages from all over the country.
“When I retired, I went and volunteered at the VA hospice unit and community living center and have met a lot of great World War II veterans over the years,” he said. “My job there was just to sit and talk to them. Some did so many different things during the war. Some were prisoners of war and others worked as snipers.”
At this point in his life, he wants to give veterans a place where they can go to connect with others and feel support or even just someone to talk to.
“The WWII veterans are fading away, we don’t have any WWI veterans anymore and Vietnam veterans, I’m one of the younger ones and I’m near 70,” he said. ‘Being isolated has been a challenge during COVID for all of us and a lot of our vets this is it. They may interact with the community by going to a vet-sponsored event but we haven’t had any since March.”
There are 140 members at the VFW Post 3981 and Ladue tries to connect with each of them in some way. It’s not just a one man job either. As a member of the VFW Auxiliary, Judy Ladue works with veterans in the community on a consistent basis.
“There was a time way back when we were struggling and now it’s our time to give back to,” she said. “Some days it is VFW then families and that is the way it goes.”
Throughout the year and during the holiday season the two host food drives and toy drives with other VFW members for veterans and their families.
“We give away anything. We’ve collected furniture and given it away. Currently we have several scooters at the office to give to family members of veterans,” Judy Ladue said. “I never say no. We had a truck load of furniture that we put in a post member’s storage unit and pretty soon the VA hospital called asking if we have any furniture to help transition a homeless veteran into a new apartment.”
The Post had originally planned a holiday food drive through December but, after seeing the need in the community, tables filled with canned goods and donated jackets can be found at the VFW, as the drive continues into the new year.
In a typical year, the two would be done collecting items by now but instead will be moving the operation to their garage.
“There’s a lady on Grand Mesa that breaks down and cries every time we come by. We’ve been up there three times and you fall in love with some of them,” Judy said.
She had an uncle who died in Vietnam and her connection to veterans remains strong to this day.
The original plan was to do 50 holiday boxes for veterans, but as the need continued to grow that number jumped to over 70 and now it sits at 88.
Len Ladue hopes to get younger veterans involved with the Post, which he has been able to do with some success
“We need the Gulf and Iraqi War veterans to keep active. The more members we have, the bigger voice we have when we talk to Congress about funding and supporting the VA and benefits for veterans,” Ladue said.
VA Western Colorado Health Care System spokesperson Kayla Holst praised the two for the tireless work they do in the community to get every veteran the assistance they need even if they are not in the VFW.
“It’s almost like Len served in the Marines, got out, and felt like he needed to serve even harder,” she said. “It’s their mission to get their arms around every veteran in the community. They make me tired with the work with they.”
She feared what was going to happen if they ever decided to retire or move.
“Whenever they call, I pick up first ring and ask what can I do for you,” she said.