Christopher Tomlinson/The Daily Sentinel

Judy and Len Ladue fill food boxes for the Western Slope VFW Post 3981, 503 1/2 Florence Road in Grand Junction. Len Ladue serves as the Colorado VFW representative for the Western Slope and Judy Ladue is a member of the VFW Auxiliary. The Ladues spend time giving back to veterans and enjoy their work. “There’s a lady on Grand Mesa that breaks down and cries every time we come by. We’ve been up there three times and you fall in love with some of them,” Judy said.