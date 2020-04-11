My dog is really enjoying the end of society as we know it.
For weeks now, I have seen memes and Facebook posts all about how everyone staying at home has really worked out well for dogs.
It’s true. I’ve been working at home for what feels like a year, but is probably more like a month, and my dog Finn has loved every minute.
While I’ve been home, Finn has been thrilled to have me there to let him outside 15 times a day, take him on way more walks than ever and give him dinner consistently half an hour early.
As I am writing this, we’re sitting outside in the yard in the middle of the day enjoying the fresh air.
I’m glad he’s gotten something good out of this and that I get to spend some more time with him. He’s almost 12 and definitely slowing down.
Even before the current crisis my wife and I liked to get him outside to be a free animal for a little while.
He’d run up and down the trail, doing probably three times the distance we would. He loves it.
The only problem is he was very much into social distancing before the rest of us. He has never liked being around other dogs and is so-so on strange people. Because of that, we had to seek out trails on the less popular side.
Since the stay-at-home order has closed most forms of entertainment other than parks, trails and open spaces, we’ve seen a big increase in people out on the trails.
Being outside is a good thing these days. It reduces stress and boosts the immune system, plus it’s just fun.
The problem is when there is overcrowding, which could lead to more spreading of the coronavirus.
There’s really no need in a county this big with the amount of public lands we have that people should be hiking on top of each other.
To help with this problem, here are a few tips on finding empty trails from someone who has a lot of practice.
You know where not to go.
Devils Kitchen and Rabbit Valley tended to get crowded even before the coronavirus closed all the bars. So don’t go there in the middle of the afternoon.
We’ve all been to these spots, and they are popular for a reason. These are beautiful areas and I love going to them as well, but there are other areas to check out.
Go just a little farther.
OK, let me be clear, don’t drive three counties over or across state lines just to find a new trail.
What I mean by going farther is when you see the first parking lot on 25 Road has a dozen cars in it, drive another mile. You will find an empty parking area and plenty of room to spread out.
Get lost.
There are so many random roads that lead into canyons, out into the desert or through forested wilderness. Pick a road and see where it goes.
This is how Finn and I “discovered” 16 Road in Fruita. Most people know 18 Road, and it gets crowded.
One day, Finn and I had some time on our hands and took a ride. I turned up 16 Road not knowing where it ended, and we found some beautiful canyons with hardly anyone there.
The point is, we all need to get outside right now to keep from going stir-crazy, and we’re lucky to have so many amazing outdoor spaces to play in.
Let’s keep each other safe and healthy and discover some new places while we’re at it.