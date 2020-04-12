Back in the 1990s when I was a military reporter for a newspaper in Pensacola, Florida, we had a hurricane not long after I started the job, the first the city had seen directly in 60 years.
Then, two months later, we had another.
At one point when one of the hurricanes with its gale-force winds and 8-foot sea surge was barreling down on us while I was driving to work, I noticed that I was the only person headed toward the coast, while a long line of vehicles was bumper-to-bumper, creeping away in the opposite direction.
At that moment I thought to myself, “How stupid is this?”
In my business, when such things happen it’s always an all-hands-on-deck news matter for the entire staff. The pressure to inform the public about the damage from an incident and its toll on human life, how officials are responding and how people are coping is always high.
Usually, it means few people have running water or electricity, and just about everything is sold out at the supermarket, if they even are open. (By the way, we had plenty of toilet paper, but if one forgot to fill the bathtub before the storm hit, it was useless.)
For those of us in the news media, we’re usually hard-pressed to take care of our own personal needs during such times because we’re too busy talking to others about theirs. We have few opportunities to shop for bottled water, food or even take a shower, sometimes for days on end.
I’ve thought about those long, stressful days of late thanks to the current COVID-19 pandemic that we’re all facing and the necessary actions that have been taken to deal with it.
While the water and power are still working at my home — and, yes, I bathe — this stress is completely different.
As a political reporter used to dealing with stressful situations — I’ve spent the last 24 years covering the Colorado Legislature, so you know I’m not a smart man — I’ve learned how to manage my own mental health. It’s not that hard to do when you know this legislative session or that election cycle will come to a date-certain end, whether it be Election Day or Sine Die.
Not so with this.
It will end, of course, but when? It’s that uncertainty that makes it all that much harder to show up to work day after day (yes, the newspaper has given us the option of working from home, but in my business, that isn’t always doable).
While I still have my martinis, now, thanks to Gov. Jared Polis’s stay-at-home order, my only other passion is in jeopardy — golf. That’s something I consider necessary for my mental health.
There’s a long list of businesses and organizations that are considered essential and, therefore, exempt from that order, including “pastoral services.” To me, that should include golf. I’ve asked the governor to add that to the list.
So far, he hasn’t responded.