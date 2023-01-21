A shell of a former sign along Horizon Drive might shout to motorists as they drive by.
Not just because of the missing sign, but for the trademark shape that Village Inn restaurants use.
A shell of a former sign along Horizon Drive might shout to motorists as they drive by.
Not just because of the missing sign, but for the trademark shape that Village Inn restaurants use.
The Village Inn sign was taken down after the Horizon Drive Village Inn closed on Jan. 15.
A sign on the front door informs customers that the restaurant is closed and encourages them to visit the Village Inn at 910 North Ave.
The sign thanks customers for their support over the years with it ending “It’s been a pleasure serving you!!!”
The restaurant on North Avenue was a big reason why the Horizon Drive location was closed, according to Mark Hampton, CEO and president of Family Restaurants Inc.
“The franchise agreement expired on that location and we decide not to renew it since we had the other location on North Avenue,” he said.
By closing the Horizon Drive location, Hampton said they were able to transfer 70% of that staff to the North Avenue location.
“We know have a fully staffed restaurant there,” he said.
Hampton said staffing is a wide-spread issue for the restaurant industry, so they made the decision to not renew the one franchise agreement so they would be able to get the North Avenue location fully staffed.
This closure is the second large restaurant along Horizon Drive to close in the past 20 months.
In May 2021, the popular WW Peppers location at 753 Horizon Court closed.
The WW Peppers location closed after the owners retired.
Horizon Drive Business Director Jonathan Purdy said the closures are no cause for concern for the area.
“I’m not worried at all,” Purdy said. “For that (Village Inn) property I have a feeling that someone will be in that location very soon.”
Hampton said Family Restaurants, Inc. owns the Horizon Drive building and property and it is currently up for sale.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Chance of Rain: 2%
Sunrise: 07:29:12 AM
Sunset: 05:20:59 PM
Humidity: 80%
Wind: NNW @ 5 mph
UV Index: 0 Low
Some clouds. Low 21F. Winds light and variable.
Chance of Rain: 4%
Sunrise: 07:28:39 AM
Sunset: 05:22:06 PM
Humidity: 64%
Wind: N @ 6 mph
UV Index: 2 Low
Clear skies. Low 18F. Winds light and variable.
Chance of Rain: 18%
Sunrise: 07:28:04 AM
Sunset: 05:23:14 PM
Humidity: 65%
Wind: NE @ 7 mph
UV Index: 2 Low
A few snow showers scattered about the area in the evening, otherwise a good deal of clouds. Low 24F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 30%.
Chance of Rain: 24%
Sunrise: 07:27:27 AM
Sunset: 05:24:23 PM
Humidity: 70%
Wind: N @ 8 mph
UV Index: 2 Low
Mainly clear skies. Low 17F. Winds light and variable.
Chance of Rain: 15%
Sunrise: 07:26:48 AM
Sunset: 05:25:32 PM
Humidity: 67%
Wind: NNE @ 6 mph
UV Index: 2 Low
Partly cloudy. Low 17F. Winds light and variable.
Chance of Rain: 9%
Sunrise: 07:26:07 AM
Sunset: 05:26:41 PM
Humidity: 68%
Wind: NNE @ 6 mph
UV Index: 2 Low
A few clouds. Low 16F. Winds light and variable.
Chance of Rain: 5%
Sunrise: 07:25:24 AM
Sunset: 05:27:50 PM
Humidity: 66%
Wind: NE @ 5 mph
UV Index: 2 Low
A few clouds. Low 19F. Winds light and variable.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.