Village Inn sign

Dale Shrull/The Daily Sentinel

The distinctive shape signage for Village Inn restaurants remains, but the sign for the Horizon Drive location was removed after that location was closed Jan. 15. A sign on the front door informs customers that the restaurant is closed and encourages them to visit the Village Inn at 910 North Ave.

 Dale Shrull

A shell of a former sign along Horizon Drive might shout to motorists as they drive by.

Not just because of the missing sign, but for the trademark shape that Village Inn restaurants use.

Tags