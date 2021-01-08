Using violence to affect political change is never effective, whether it be Republicans unhappy that President Donald Trump lost re-election, or Democrats angered that Black Americans are dying at the hands of police officers, local Republican lawmakers say.
Violence of that kind, whatever the cause, only serves to diminish one’s argument, they said.
While the local officials were not in any way trying to diminish the severity of Wednesday’s assault on the heart of our nation’s democratic republic, they want to point out that no less was done to the Colorado statehouse and in other cities across the nation with Black Lives Matter and Antifa riots last summer.
“I watched the events unfold at the United States Capitol in disbelief, just as I did a few months ago at the Colorado State Capitol,” said Sen. Ray Scott, R-Grand Junction.
“While the U.S. Capitol is the people’s house, violence solves nothing,” added Rep. Janice Rich, R-Grand Junction. “It’s the same way I felt when there was mob violence this past spring and summer attacking law enforcement, burning businesses down, looting and destroying people’s livelihood, vandalizing our own Colorado State Capitol and our statues.”
Like Scott and Rich, Mesa County Commissioner-elect Cody Davis said the ends don’t justify the means.
Davis, who is to take office next week, said the message from Wednesday’s violence and that of last summer should send a signal that decisions made by government leaders have a direct impact on people’s lives, regardless of political affiliation.
“I do find it hypocritical of those who stood silent about the violence, looting and rioting over the past six months who are suddenly shocked and outraged by the violence in Washington,” Davis said. “There is no place in our great republic for such behavior. Violence, regardless of one’s justification, is wrong.”
While none of the elected officials repeated as-yet unfounded claims that left-leaning protesters had infiltrated Trump supporters in Wednesday’s attacks, just as Democrats accused white supremacists and right-leaning agitators of doing during the BLM/Antifa protests, the chairman of the Mesa County Republican Party did.
Kevin McCarney, a Trump supporter since he was only a candidate for the party’s presidential nomination four years ago, repeated unsubstantiated claims from conservative media outlets and some Republicans on Capitol Hill that “agitators on the left” dressed themselves as Trump supporters and engaged in violent acts in Washington, D.C.
“We reject the idea of violence as means to advance our views, but at the same time note that the left not only condoned, but actually used the violent tactics of the BLM/Antifa protesters to advance their agenda for over four years, and continued to do so this week,” McCarney said in a statement posted on the party’s Facebook page. “There has been no condemnation from the Democrats about these tactics. Instead, they have been encouraged by numerous Democrat leaders.”
Mesa County Commissioner Scott McInnis, who served in Congress from 1993 to 2005, said Wednesday’s riots and those of the past summer should be a wake-up call not only to the Republican and Democratic parties, but to all Americans.
Like Davis, McInnis said Republicans need to come together more so now than ever because the Democrats not only will control the White House, but both chambers of Congress.
McInnis said one of his greatest fears is one-party rule, and it can’t be mitigated if the other party is fighting with itself.
“We kind of bit our lip with what’s gone on so far this year, tolerating the burning of police cars, shooting police officers and so on,” he said. “This (Wednesday’s rioting) is the straw that breaks the camel’s back. Now we’ve got to come to reasonableness, and anybody, like a political party, you’re going to suffer some consequences.”
McInnis said he expects things to cool off now that Trump has said there will be an orderly transition of power, but quickly added that its unclear how long that will last. Though he’s been a Trump supporter, a lot of what happens next still will depend on the president, and how involved in national politics he will be, including whether he decides to run for president again in 2024.
Rep. Matt Soper, R-Delta, agreed, adding that a lot also depends on how Democrats handle being in charge, and how they treat the now minority party.
“As new leaders take the reins, we must respect the rule of law and the tradition of peacefully transferring power,” Soper said. “Those in power would be well served to respect the values of the minority for the tailwind of today can become a headwind of tomorrow.”
Mesa County Commissioner-elect Janet Rowland agreed, adding that it’s not just Republicans who need to be cognizant of their role, but Democrats as well.
“Only time will tell if they will be able to push their agenda through,” Rowland said. “And only time will tell what this means to the Republican Party in a post-President Trump era.”