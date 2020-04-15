Nearly a month since his first order restricting court access and operations, Mesa County Chief Judge Brian Flynn further clarified how the court would continue to operate during the COVID-19 pandemic.
According to an amended order released Sunday, the 21st Judicial District has expanded its capabilities to conduct hearings on the record in a virtual courtroom. At the discretion of the presiding judge, and depending upon the availability of necessary support staff, parties can schedule matters to be conducted by telephone or by using an interactive audiovisual device.
The presiding judge, who may appear by using an interactive audiovisual device, may also require, as allowed by law, participants to appear by using an interactive audiovisual device, the order reads. Rescheduling and setting matters for hearings that can be conducted by using an interactive audiovisual device may also be initiated by the court.
Flynn said the process of getting the Webex Virtual Courtroom ready for expanded use required a lot work at the courthouse and the jail to get the technology set up.
He said there were a few growing pains, like that the jail didn’t have adequate bandwidth initially, but Flynn has been doing the virtual courtroom for a week and a half and he’s starting to get used to it.
While phoning in from home doesn’t quite have the same authoritative feel as residing at the center of the courtroom does, Flynn is doing what he can to make it work. He said he’s using a virtual background taken from his judge’s chair to make it have the appearance that he is in court.
“I don’t know if anyone knew I was doing it virtually,” he said.
When a case is scheduled in the virtual courtroom, a link is sent out to all of the lawyers and others involved in the case.
Flynn said in a case he heard on Tuesday morning, an alleged victim in the case appeared by video.
“We really want to keep people out of the courthouse as much as we can,” he added.
The virtual courtroom also allows defendants to appear in court and communicate with an attorney privately during hearings as one would in a regular courtroom setting.
Flynn said they have run into a few technical difficulties but they are working through them.
He was in one hearing where one of the lawyer’s connection kept cutting in and out. Eventually, they turned off the video with the lawyer and were able to finish the hearing.