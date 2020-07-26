While several outbreaks of the coronavirus have impacted nursing homes and assisted living facilities for the elderly around the state, Mesa County has only had one.
But the outbreak at Grandview Care Lodge, 815 26½ Road, has grown since it was first discovered at the start of this month.
Over the past week, it’s gone from two residents and up to three staff workers with the virus to seven residents and 11 members of its staff, according to the Mesa County Department of Public Health.
Still, that facility is by no means the worst around the state. While most of the reported outbreaks at senior care facilities have occurred in the Denver metropolitan area, elderly care centers on the Western Slope have seen their share of outbreaks, particularly in Montrose County.
There, two skilled nursing facilities — Colorow Health Care and San Juan Living Center — have a total of 26 residents testing positive for COVID-19 with seven others suspected of having it, while 37 staff workers also have the virus.
Three residents have died from the virus at Colorow, and six at San Juan. State health officials report that while the outbreak at San Juan has been resolved as of May 28, the situation at Colorow is ongoing. Both outbreaks were first reported on April 6.
Meanwhile, the Gunnison Valley Health Senior Care Center saw up to 11 residents contract the virus with two deaths. At the same time, up to 35 staff workers at the Gunnison facility also got it, but that situation was considered resolved as of June 24.
The only other reported outbreaks at senior care facilities in the region were in Eagle and Routt counties, both of which are considered resolved.
The Casey’s Pond Senior Living Center in Steamboat Springs was the bigger of the two. There, 13 residents contracted the virus with six deaths, and 14 staff workers also got it. The Castle Peak Senior Care Center in Eagle saw four residents and three staffers get the virus with one resident dying from it.
The state also lists outbreaks at several other businesses in the region, such as at an unidentified construction site in Garfield County, where 15 works contracted the virus in June; the Prairie Dog Pet Products Plant in Montrose, where 11 workers were infected; the West Elk/Arch Coal Mine near Somerset, where seven miners were infected; and EarthTech West in Norwood in an outbreak that affected up to 16 office workers.