The film is over, but don’t reach for your remote. Let the credits run.
Names go by … cast, producer, composer. Grip? Transportation? Logo designer? Accountant? Locations someone or another?
Depending on the film, the closing credits can go on for quite a while as you continue to wonder what or who a “grip” is or if the listing might be some form of pun on “get a grip.”
Arielle Brachfeld can assure you it’s not a pun, and that not everyone has the skill set or knowledge needed for setting up and tearing down sets and keeping certain film or set-related equipment organized and maintained.
It may not be star-struck glory, but good grips are key to a smooth-running film operation and Brachfeld would like to see more of them and other film-related roles developed in western Colorado.
Brachfeld is the deputy film commissioner for the Colorado Office of Film, Television and Media. It’s a relatively new title for Brachfeld, who lives in Grand Junction and has been on the job since late last year.
She is the first person to serve on staff with the film office from western Colorado, something that is seen as an asset.
“When it came time to find a new deputy film commissioner, we wanted somebody who had in-depth experience with filmmaking,” said Donald Zuckerman, the state film commissioner. “There is a language that we all speak and it pays to have somebody doing this who can learn the necessary skills for the state, but who can speak the language of the applicants and filmmakers who come to us.”
And when a list was made of those who potentially could fit that description, “Arielle was on the top of the list,” Zuckerman said.
As a side benefit, she was already living in western Colorado, which has a nascent film industry in the Grand Junction area and regional potential to benefit from the film office’s programs, he said.
“I see the potential,” Brachfeld said with an earnestness that comes from her experience that includes making movies and working on other film projects on the Western Slope, teaching at Western Colorado Community College and developing a film program for high schoolers in School District 51.
SEEING OPPORTUNITY
“This place needs to be on film!” was Brachfeld’s first reaction to western Colorado when she and her husband, Hank Braxtan, moved from the Los Angeles area to Grand Junction about five years ago.
Both are originally from Colorado — Braxtan is a Fruita Monument High School graduate and Brachfeld grew up in the Denver area.
The two filmmakers quickly got involved in the local community’s filmmaking scene and started the company Photonic Media, which filmed and produced the feature films “Dragon Soldiers” (2021) and “Dead Zone” (2022) in western Colorado. Through the films, the couple became familiar with the film office and its Colorado film incentives.
In addition to films, the couple has created public service announcements, commercials and documentaries, some as projects supported by the film office.
Brachfeld taught film production management classes at WCCC, became part of the Avalon Theatre Foundation and worked to invigorate the Grand Junction Film Festival to include and inspire local filmmakers. The film festival was able to benefit from the film office’s support programs as well, she said.
Last year, Brachfeld saw the beginning of the Film Exposure Program in all District 51 high schools, a program she developed by adapting curriculum she created while she was the film project manager for the Los Angeles Unified School District.
The Film Exposure Program is “a beyond the bell program” offered at local high schools.
It was funded through the film office for the 2022-23 school year and a film gear package was provided for each high school, Brachfeld said.
Along with bringing students from across the valley together to collaborate on a film project, the program was designed to make the film industry and the career opportunities it presents more tangible to local students, she said.
“It opens up this career pathway that they might not have considered or considered seriously before,” Brachfeld said.
It’s not just actors and directors who the industry need.
The industry, even in western Colorado, has room for everyone from carpenters to medics, accountants to production managers to someone who happens to be a chemistry whiz with makeup, she said..
“There is a breadth of opportunity,” she said.
CREATIVE ENTERPRISES
“I can’t think of anything better than to be on set,” Brachfeld said, who along with her husband was nominated for a 2017 Emmy Award for the documentary “Spotlight Arts,” which followed a middle school rock band and high school dance troupe in the Los Angeles area as they prepared for large festival.
“Film literally saved my life when I was younger and gave me a sense of purpose and community,” Brachfeld said.
It became an anchor in high school that continued to hold her while she attended the Denver School of the Arts and then pursued acting and producing in Los Angeles.
But her relationship with film has changed quite a bit since then. “When you’re young you want the accolades,” she said. “You want to feel validated.”
“I still send my mom every article that mentions my name,” she said with a smile. “I still do that, but I don’t crave it like I did when I was a lot younger.”
Things began shifting probably back when she was working for L.A. Unified and continued after moving to the Grand Valley, she said.
Now she sees herself as more of a guide and educator, who gets excited watching the local community growth in regard to film and television, she said.
Although these days, “I’m no longer able to be as neck deep as I was in it,” she said.
Becoming the film office’s deputy film commissioner has meant stepping away from many things she invested in for years, she said.
In exchange, though, she’s gaining a statewide perspective of the film office’s grants, incentives, programs and other offerings.
“It’s super fulfilling,” she said.
While her previous work helped her become acquainted with much of what the film office does, there still has been a lot to learn.
The Colorado video game industry falls in that category. Just as the film office offers incentives for everything from feature films to music videos, there also are incentives for video game design and creation.
“I didn’t realize we have such companies here,” Brachfeld said about video game developers.
But she is learning all about a number of them, such as Serenity Forge and Leviathan Games, both based in Boulder, and Deck Nine Games based in Westminster. She’s also learning about esports and competitive video gaming.
She already can see the growth possibilities could be huge in Colorado. It’s a “blossoming creative enterprise,” she said.
CAREER PATHWAYS
While Brachfeld’s new position with the film office is allowing her to get better acquainted with video gaming and meet filmmakers across the state — “I’m meeting filmmakers I never would have met,” Brachfeld said. “It’s so cool!” — her primary focus is really on rural job development through the lens of the film industry.
One of the things Brachfeld quickly noticed when she arrived in Grand Junction and particularly while teaching at WCCC, was that there was a need for programs that exposed area students the film industry and that taught skills needed to work in the industry.
Career pathways needed to be set up to establish a baseline of these career foundational skills, she said.
It was one of the reasons she developed the Film Exposure Program. “If we’re able to, as a filmmaker community, create these pathways to high schoolers, it will only benefit the filmmakers who are here because they will have people to hire,” she said.
Creating career pathways will allow the industry to grow in western Colorado and brings with it the possibility of jobs and economic growth, she said.
Brachfeld is excited to have the opportunity to pursue this vision for potential at the state level. “I get to do what I was doing here, just on a much larger scale,” she said.
“I’m biased but film is fantastic,” she said.