Grand Junction’s tourism arm has suspended its advertising campaigns during the COVID-19 outbreak, but hopes to position the area as a destination once the crisis abates.
“We have to keep up on what travel will look like when this passes and we continue to strategize so we can launch when appropriate,” Visit Grand Junction Director Elizabeth Fogarty said.
The Grand Valley has already lost some of its biggest tourism weekends with the cancellation of the Junior College World Series and the Special Olympics. Fogarty knows losing these events will have a big impact, and expects to lose more, but she is optimistic the tourism industry can bounce back quickly once the crisis passes.
“Travel and tourism is a resilient industry and is an important industry that can help the community come out of this crisis,” she said. “We have to be a solution for the community.”
Visit Grand Junction estimates JUCO’s 2018 economic impact at $983,530, based on data provided by the event promoter. Fogarty said the data provided did not include the number of ticket sales. Estimates such as this are dependent on organizers sharing information, but Fogarty said this one of the strongest estimations they were able to pull together.
With advertising shut down, Fogarty said she and the staff were still looking at data to see where things will be from a tourism standpoint when businesses reopen and stay-at-home orders are lifted. Based on what she’s seen, Fogarty expects to see a pent-up demand for traveling and hopes Grand Junction can be in a position to take advantage of that.
“We’re trying to position Grand Junction to capitalize on that when the timing is right,” she said. “The only way to be ready is to monitor this data.”
While advertising is suspended, Visit Grand Junction has continued to post scenic views from on the Grand Valley on its social media sites and is spending time trying to help local businesses.
The organization has put together a Google document for all local businesses to list whether they are open or not. It’s also listing support opportunities for businesses struggling during this time and attempting to support a feature that is getting some traction nationally where people can remotely tip their favorite server or barista, even when they are just making coffee or a meal at home.
People in the hospitality industry can enter their Venmo or PayPal information and the public can send them a tip as a way to support those in the industry.
The Google document can be found at bit.ly/GJHelpUsHelpYou More information on resources is available at visitgrandjunction.com/covid-19-information.
“It’s a great way to support the hospitality industry,” Fogarty said.