Tourists and area residents planning to visit Colorado National Monument or other National Park Service sites are advised to pack a mask to ensure they can comply with the latest Park Service requirements.
The Park Service said Monday that it is immediately requiring visitors, employees and contractors to wear a mask inside all its buildings and in crowded outdoor spaces, regardless of vaccination status or community transmission levels for COVID-19. It said in a news release that its requirement follows the latest science and guidance from the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
“Visitors to national parks are coming from locations across the country, if not across the world. Because of this, and recognizing that the majority of the United States is currently in substantial or high transmission categories, we are implementing a service-wide mask requirement to ensure our staff and visitors’ safety,” Park Service Deputy Director Shawn Benge said in the release.
Visitors to Colorado National Monument may have noticed the requirement already being implemented there starting earlier this month. Monument spokesperson Arlene Jackson said that was based on previous Park Service guidance for sites in counties where COVID-19 transmission rates were high.
The new, and now-nationwide, mask requirement applies to Park Service buildings and public transportation systems, as well as outdoor spaces such as crowded overlooks and trails where physical distancing can’t be maintained.
An earlier mask mandate in federal buildings and where physical distancing isn’t possible on public lands had gone into effect in January based on an order by President Joe Biden.
The CDC later issued guidance that fully vaccinated people could go without masks in most circumstances. But by late July it was recommending that those who are fully vaccinated wear masks indoors in counties with substantial or high COVID-19 transmission, amid concerns about the fast-spreading delta COVID variant.
At Colorado National Monument, visitors and employees alike now must wear masks in the visitor center.
In outside areas such as picnic areas and trail heads, whether masks are required depends on how crowded an area is. Jackson recommends that people have a mask with them so they can use it when they can’t maintain physical distancing.
These may just involve brief situations where crowding occurs in a parking lot or on a trail, she said.
She said from what she’s hearing from park staff, most people are happy to oblige with the mask requirement.
“Most of the folks up here seem to be fine with it,” she said.
Park Service spokesperson Chelsea Sullivan told The Daily Sentinel, “The NPS expects everyone to follow the mask requirement. Individuals who violate this requirement may be subject to citations as appropriate.”
The theater at the monument visitor center remains closed to the public, but Jackson said that has been the case in order to give seasonal staff a space to work in less crowded conditions, versus a typical year when they may share tight office quarters. She said her hope is for the theater to reopen to the public by fall.
Visitation at the monument this year reflects a continuing desire by the public to get outdoors during the ongoing pandemic.
After rising by more than 9% last year, it’s up nearly 30% so far this year, versus the same time period in 2020.
“It’s definitely busy. We definitely have a lot of folks coming to see us,” Jackson said.
Nearly 304,000 people visited the monument this year through July, compared to a little under 235,000 through the same period last year.