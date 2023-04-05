One-year-old Evie Sanchez, with mom Tivalia, from Grand Junction hunt for Easter eggs Saturday morning at the Mesa County Fairgrounds. The event was for kids who are visually impaired. The eggs had a sound beeper to help the kids find the eggs. The event was sponsored in part by the Orchard Mesa Lions Club.
Photos by Christopher Tomlinson/The Daily Sentinel
With her mom Tivalia looking on, 1-year-old Evie Sanchez picks up an for Easter egg last weekend at the Mesa County Fairgrounds. The event — sponsored in part by the Orchard Mesa Lions Club — was for kids who are visually impaired. The eggs were equipped with a beeper to help the kids find them. Below, 4-year-old Jayne Slack places an Easter egg in her basket.
One-year-old Evie Sanchez hunts for Easter eggs Saturday morning at the Mesa County Fairgrounds. The event was for kids who are visually impaired. The eggs had a sound beeper to help the kids find the eggs. The event was sponsored in part by the Orchard Mesa Lions Club.
Jayne Slack, 4, places an Easter egg that she found into her basket last weekend at the Mesa County Fairgrounds. The event was for kids who are visually impaired. The eggs had a sound beeper to help the kids find the eggs. The event was sponsored in part by the Orchard Mesa Lions Club.
Four-year-old Jayne Slack smiles after finding an Easter egg Saturday morning at the Mesa County Fairgrounds. The event was for kids who are visually impaired. The eggs had a sound beeper to help the kids find the easter eggs. The event was sponsored in part by the Orchard Mesa Lions Club.
One-year-old Evie Sanchez, with mom Tivalia, from Grand Junction hunt for Easter eggs Saturday morning at the Mesa County Fairgrounds. The event was for kids who are visually impaired. The eggs had a sound beeper to help the kids find the eggs. The event was sponsored in part by the Orchard Mesa Lions Club.
Carrying her basket and hunting for more, 4-year-old Jayne Slack was giggling and smiling as she picked up an Easter egg.
Following the beeping sound, 1-year-old Evie Sanchez was just as happy as she honed in the sound and grabbed a blue Easter egg as her mom smiled and watched over her.
Easter egg hunts don’t generally seem to preclude children, but for the blind and visually impaired, they often do. The Orchard Mesa Lions Club, which has a mission of supporting children and eyesight-related causes, wanted to change that by hosting an event last weekend specifically geared toward visually impaired children.
“Blind and low vision is one of the least common disabilities children are afflicted with, so there’s not a big community and it’s not well understood. It can be a very lonely thing,” said Rob Harris, a member of the club and a parent of a visually impaired daughter. “This event brings families who otherwise don’t have events geared toward them together.”
Eggs equipped with a beeping device, which emit a sound similar to a smoke alarm, were hidden throughout the Mesa County Fairgrounds last Saturday morning. Children as young as 1 gathered outside to search for eggs. The closer a child got to an egg, the louder the beeping got.
For parents Kreigh and Shelly Inman it was a special day. Not only to see their visually impaired 4-year-old daughter Namni take part in the Easter egg hunt, but to also see their other daughter Ella, 7, take part.
Ella wore goggles that were fogged out to give her a feel of what it would be like to be visually impaired.
“She definitely took a step back and realized what her sister goes through,” Kreigh said.
It was a truly special day for all the parents to watch their children take part in a special event.
“Honestly it was just heartwarming,” Kreigh said.
As for Namni, it was a super fun day, except for one thing.
“She was kind sad that we had to give (the eggs) back,” Kreigh said with a laugh.
As for Dante Dennis, finding a beeping egg was cause for celebration. It was time for a “hand dance.”
Dante’s mom, Cindi, laughed when describing the performance.
“When he gets excited, he does this dance with hands, so he was so cute doing his little hand dance after he found the egg,” she said.
For Dennis, having an event specifically for visually impaired children was special.
“Normally, it’s challenging for them being visually impaired to take part in some things, so having an event like this, that is for them, was just incredible,” she said.
Several booths with crafts, music and cookies were at the event, each of which featured braille in order to make activities accessible to the children. A “quiet tent” was also set up for kids who got overstimulated.
“When you’re blind, you can’t participate in a regular Easter egg hunt,” said Karen Hildebrand, a volunteer. “They have to use another sense, like hearing, which is why beeping eggs were used. When the kids locate the eggs, they get to exchange them for prizes and candy.”
The club members and volunteers who hid the eggs were first given canes, blindfolded and sent off into the field to get the beeping eggs themselves. Hildebrand said that this was done so volunteers understood the best way to hide the eggs.
More than a dozen visually impaired children took part. They were allowed to bring siblings to search for eggs with them, but for siblings without a visual disability — like Ella Inman — they were asked to wear a blindfold or wear vision-distorting goggles.
The Grand Junction Fire Department also made an appearance to show their support, and horse-drawn carriages ambled through the parking lot for children to ride when they weren’t hunting for eggs.
Saturday marked the debut of the event, though volunteers and club members are hopeful that it will become a recurring affair.
“If we build an accessible world for our blind and low vision community members, it actually works for everybody,” Harris said. “Stuff like this gives me hope.”
The event was also put on with the help from A Shared Vision, the Center for Independence’s Low Vision/Blind Program and Enstrom Candies.
The Daily Sentinel’s Dale Shrull contributed to this story.