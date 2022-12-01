Vitalant, the nation’s largest independent nonprofit blood services provider, has partnered with St. Mary’s Medical Center to transition its blood collection operations to its new donation center.

The St. Mary’s Regional Blood Donor Center collected its final donation Aug. 12 after more than 70 years. After an eight-week pause in collecting blood donations, the St. Mary’s Regional Blood Donor Center transitioned its blood collection services to Vitalant, which opened a new donation center at 561 25 Road, Suite 102B in Grand Junction in early October.