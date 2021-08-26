Colorado State University extension viticulture specialist Robert Blundell is optimistic about this year’s grape crop now that the harvest is in full swing.
A freeze last October left vineyards guessing about how their vines had been affected, Blundell said, but with more information now available, things seem to be going relatively well.
The earliest varieties of grapes started being harvested 3-4 weeks ago, Blundell explained, with the peak in 1-2 weeks and later varieties in maybe a month.
In the first grape harvest since the freeze, hardier grape varieties, such as French-American hybrids used in red wines, have been more successful, whereas varieties such as Cabernet Sauvignon grapes have done poorly, Blundell said.
Blundell said other factors that influenced the grapes’ response to the freeze include location and altitude.
The French-American hybrids are more resistant to freezes because of their American genetics, Blundell said, which also make the grapes more resistant to disease.
The French part of the genetics is where the wine characteristics come from, he said.
A lot of research is being done on how to improve grape hardiness through genetics.
Despite the crop being affected, Blundell said he’s seeing a lot of positivity from local vineyards.
People are learning from the freeze and figuring out which varieties of grapes work better to resist freezes, he said, but there’s still a learning curve.
“This is all kind of fairly new,” Blundell said.
Aside from the damage from the freeze, this crop has been pretty good, Blundell said.
Smoke that blanketed the Grand Valley this summer hasn’t been at the level that would raise concerns among vineyards about smoke taint in grapes, Blundell said.
Smoke from nearby fires, like the type that led to some smoke taint in the valley last year, is more likely to lead to smoke taint than smoke from faraway fires, he said.
Also, Blundell said, this year has been relatively disease-free, a positive indicator for valley growers.
Some vineyards who had less hardy varieties of grapes are experiencing a shortage, Blundell said, but everyone is helping each other, and grapes can also be imported.
“I think they’ve done well, considering,” Blundell said.
Galen Wallace, who is the viticulturist for Talbott Farms, said it’s been a very tough season for his grapes.
“The harvest has really been non-existent. That October 2020 freeze really hurt us,” he said.
He said the main grapes for this season are the cold hardy hybrids that are a versatile grape.
Wallace said the freeze made for a labor intensive year, too, with the need to remove some of the vines and preparing for next season.
“It’s always frustrating when you have to remove (some of the vineyard) and sometimes others don’t come back,” he said.
He did say the majority have come back and should be back to producing next season, unless another fall freeze hits the area. “Some are showing a lot of promise,” he said.
Dale Shrull contributed to this article.