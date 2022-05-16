With summer approaching, Colorado Discovery Ability (CDA) has begun training volunteers for river adventures this summer.
“We’re training our volunteers to assist our clients to safely navigate down the river, regardless of limitations,” said Randall Chapman, CDA’s newly hired safety and maintenance specialist. “We’re making sure the clients receive the top level of care as we build everything back. Safety is the number one priority as a licensed river outfitter.”
Chapman, who has volunteered at the agency since 2010, told the group of volunteers present at last week’s training that the river program was shut down two years ago amidst the COVID pandemic and as things began opening up, “They were seeing client and volunteer interests.”
Shana Wilson began her duties Monday as the new river program specialist.
“I know how to run boats and get people down rivers,” she said. “I’m excited to help rebuild the program and really focus on safety and fun. I look forward to help teach and learn the adaptive side of things as well.”
Chapman showed volunteers Ron Olson, Josh Taft, Lauren Anderson, Amber Martin and Renee McMinn proper attire for kayaking and demonstrated how to use a rescue vest and river gear he recommended. He also taught the group how to set up inflatables and how to use all the equipment needed for river adventures.
“If there’s a paddle on your hand, there’s a helmet on your head,” Chapman said.
Anderson told the group she moved to Grand Junction a few weeks ago and learned of Colorado Discover Ability after noticing a mural about the organization.
“I was riding my bike to Fruita, and I saw the mural on the side of the building and googled it,” she said. “Adaptive sports is something I love and am stoked about it.”
The first river adventure will be a veteran trip on June 2 and 3. Volunteers Taft, McMann and Martin were all veterans and plan to take part in the event.
Another river outing is scheduled in July for individuals with spinal injuries.
More training classes will be offered as the need arises.