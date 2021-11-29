Instead of complaining about poor landscaping, a trio of volunteers became a solution to the problem and brightened the outside atmosphere of the Veterans Affairs Medical Center on North Avenue.
The labor of love began shortly after the center’s Executive Director Richard Salgueiro noticed the disarray of the outdoor areas and was looking for ways to address the issue.
Along came Dana Seelye to visit the hospital in February during the mass vaccination effort, asking to help.
Seelye then talked to the hospital’s volunteer coordinator.
“I asked Tami (Bunch), can we redo the landscape for you and clean it all out and remove all the dead and dying (plants)?” Seelye said.
That’s when Laurie Kollasch spoke up and said, “The landscaping here is awful. It’s dying. How can I help?”
Bunch immediately responded, “We already have a project started.”
“There was no beautiful serene place for these providers to have a break, and I wanted to change that,” Kollasch said. “We wanted to offset the negative with as much beauty and comfort as we can.”
After Seelye mentioned the project to Ben Miller, he immediately decided he wanted to partner as well.
“I just wanted to give something back,” Miller said. “I appreciate all the vets have done and the people who care for them.”
The volunteers helped beautify the grounds by taking out the pop-out sprinklers and changing to a drip system to also save on water irrigation costs. They installed new plants and shrubs.
This group has completed five different projects on the grounds thus far, starting with the memorial garden in May.
They then worked on the front entry in July, followed by the west side of the main building and meditation garden.
The also rejuvenated the landscape by the Rehabilitation Therapy building and even added a picnic table for staff and patients to enjoy.
But these committed volunteers are not done.
“We’ve submitted two designs for next year, and were committed to watering plants and continued upkeep care through the winter,” Seelye said.
Seelye, who has worked in landscaping for many years, creates the rakes the trio uses on projects.
He is a Colorado Master Gardener and has taught courses at the college level.
He plans to spread his knowledge by teaching hands-on gardening classes in the future at the hospital.
Kollasch is trying to hone her landscaping skills by taking courses through Colorado State University.
“It’s wonderful to have something with color and beauty during the pandemic,” Bunch said. “It wouldn’t have been done without volunteers and donations.”
To volunteer or make donations to help the VA Medical Center, call Bunch at 970-244-1336.