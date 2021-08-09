The Palisade Plunge seems to have made it through the recent rain- storms in relatively good condition, but a group of volunteers and Colorado Plateau Mountain Bike Trail Association (COPMOBA) trail crew leaders went out Saturday morning to provide some maintenance.
The lower section of the trail, which travels through a canyon, was the hardest hit with several large boulders being moved into the trail and a significant amount of mud covering sections of the trail, said Scott Winans, association president. He said the trail tread itself fared pretty well.
“Mostly it has just obscured or blocked the trail in a couple of spots and left behind some sizable rocks that we’re going to have to lever and pry bar out,” Winans said.
The damage came during a significant rain-storm last week that hit Palisade, Winans said. If you hike the trail up, you can see the high-water mark from the flooding.
“There was a singular event that really did the deed,” Winans said. “I think it was late Thursday night last week that Palisade had a monster, monster event right on Palisade and on the slopes of the mesa there.”
The event left mud up to a foot deep in some places where the trail flattens out at the end, Winans said.
He said the bottom half- mile is where most of the work needs to be done, but that there was also some damage higher up from riders traveling through wet trail.
The full trail has not been evaluated yet, but Winans said they would be out looking at sections this past weekend.
The crew was expected to complete most of the maintenance work on the lower section on Saturday, he said.
“We’re trying to re-establish that line, get the big blocker rocks and smaller stuff moved out of the way, do a little bit of reclamation and just try to stop people from making alternate lines, which very naturally got established right off the bat,” Winans said.
It’s important when you come on adverse conditions on a trail to not leave the trail and create a new line, Winans said. He said on the lower trail there are the connector trails with the Palisade Rim Trail that allow riders another route down if needed.
The trail is dry enough now to ride, Winans said. He said if anyone is planning to get out on the trail that they should always check recent weather for rain events and forecasts for the entire length of the trail, which goes through high elevation on the mesa and then all the way down to the valley floor.
“Be aware of the ground conditions and particularly on a long trail like that, users need to be responsible for looking at the weather throughout the whole length of the trail — using your weather apps, looking for prior events or rain on the day of your activity,” Winans said. “You’ve got to make a wise judgment call.”