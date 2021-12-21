They’re making a list, checking it twice, and they’re going to find out ... how many birds are in Mesa County.
The Grand Valley Audubon Society held its annual Christmas Bird Count on Sunday. A crew of volunteers stationed themselves in various spots around the Grand Valley to tally the total number of birds and unique species in the area.
“The count from each area is then added to a database and sent to the National Audubon Society,” said volunteer Dave Trappett.
In a vacuum, one count on one day doesn’t mean anything. But Sunday’s data is a piece to a larger puzzle that allows experts to study bird migrations and habitats. From there, experts can understand how birds and nature are impacted by issues such as global climate and pollution.
The count is restricted to areas within a circle that stretches 15 miles in diameter around Grand Junction.
Trappett and his family have been helping with the Christmas Bird Count for at least 15 years, and they often volunteer to count the feathered friends around the southeast area of Fruita.
Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, only six people hopped in cars and drove to certain spots in their area for the count.
There are also volunteers who take to the river to count birds in shoreline habitats.
“There are about 33 different species in our area. In the summertime, I love to see the hummingbirds. There are sometimes fewer species here in the winter, so I love to see the ducks around,” Trappett said.
Cecilia Barr spent her Sunday in and around Connected Lakes; she has been doing this every year since 1985.
“I count at Connected Lakes, but also follow the bike path into the Walter Walker Wildlife Area. I go up to the Pepsi plant, all around the area. I’ll drive some, but there’s a lot of walking involved,” she said. “I start in the morning, around 8 a.m. and go until dark.”
Barr has stuck with this for so long because she finds birds interesting, and sees the bird count as a fun and peaceful way to spend a Sunday.
“Some people get stressed if they don’t find many birds, but I don’t. There’s no pressure that you have to find a certain amount. As long as I try, I enjoy it,” she said.
A trio of bundled-up bird-watchers and counters gathered at the Grand Junction wildlife area off C½ Road from Monument Road.
“I enjoy being out, and it is important because of the research they do with the count,” said Brenda Sabo.
Sabo joined Eileen Ross and John Harris, and the three spent a full day in the area.
Around noon, they returned to enter data from the morning count and sip on hot cider before heading back out.
Ross, an avid birder, said it’s a wonderful hobby.
“When I’m out birding, the day just drifts away; it makes for a good day,” she said.
She even sheepishly shared a funny story of a previous bird count when a bird landed on her head.
The three laughed as she recalled the moment.
“I think it was because of my faux fur (on her coat hood), and he just landed right on my head,” Ross said with a chuckle.
The bird counts used to be larger but have been dialed back because of safety concerns with COVID-19.
Grand Valley Audubon Society in general has been trying to recruit new members and have events while also wading through the pandemic. Because of that balance, the society has tried to not advertise its events much.
The society only hosts its meetings via Zoom, but Barr and Trappett were cautiously optimistic that they could return to in-person sooner than later.
In the meantime, they encourage anyone interested in the society to visit audubongv.org.
“Bird watching is a great way to get involved, and this is stuff that’s important and fun,” Barr said. “If you’re new, it’s also a fun way to learn the area.”
Dale Shrull contributed to this story.